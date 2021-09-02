Public education advocacy non-profit visits Gering Public Schools

Gering Public Schools entertained a few new visitors to the area on Monday, Aug. 30. Ann Hunter-Pirtle and Daniel Russell of the Lincoln-based non-profit Stand for Schools toured the district, along with State Sen. John Stinner, who saw the renovated high school for the first time.
Hunter-Pirtle, executive director and founder of Stand for Schools, and Russell, deputy executive director, made the trip from Lincoln out to western Nebraska to learn of the challenges, as well as the positives, that teachers, staff and administrators at Gering faced. It’s something they’ve been doing at public schools across the state since the non-profit forming in 2016.
Stand for Schools’ purpose is to “advance public education in Nebraska,” Hunter-Pirtle said. She said every year they try to tour different public school districts to get an idea of what public education in Nebraska looks like at the local school level, so they can bring positive stories or an understanding of educational needs back to state legislators.
“(We want to make) sure that every kid in the state has access to a great public school education,” Hunter-Pirtle said. “It also means, for us, opposing school privatization efforts, so vouchers, scholarship tax credits, charter schools, things that would divert funding from public schools toward other options that are basically less regulated and less assurance that they’re doing right by kids.”
Having grown up with both parents working in the Lincoln Public School District, Hunter-Pirtle said public education has always played a huge role in her life. In early 2016, she had been working in environmental policy in Washington D.C., when she learned that policymakers in her home state were looking at things like vouchers and charter schools.
“And I got mad,” she said.
After first writing an opinion piece for the Lincoln Journal Star opposing the privatization measures these policymakers were considering, she decided that someone needed to be doing this opposition full-time, to make sure Nebraska students were getting the public education they deserved.
“(I) kind of realized that there was a need for this type of policy work, really, full time in Nebraska — making sure that policymakers understand both the importance of public schools and what public schools need,” she said, “and making sure that the public understands that great public schools don’t just happen; they require effort and investment and expertise.”
From here she founded Stand for Schools and has been working with policymakers and legislative officials in developing and promoting various bills that address the needs of public schools across the state. By visiting schools like Gering, her organization not only finds out what those needs are, but is able to show how certain initiatives or programs benefit public education.
“What we learned today will absolutely influence what we tell senators, what we tell other key stakeholders when we get back to Lincoln and when we tour other schools in this state about what Gering is doing,” Russell said.
In their eyes, Gering was doing great things to show what a public education should be about.
“Learning about the career pathways and all of the opportunities that are available to students and getting to see the auto shop and the wood shop and … 3D printing and aviation, so many really cool opportunities,” Hunter-Pirtle said, “…I think it’s really clear that this community cares about kids and cares about quality education, and that is just so obvious in everything about what we saw today.”
Everything they saw at the high school level was also new to Stinner, who joined them on the tour of the district. Jennifer Sibal, communications director for GPS, said it was his first time seeing the renovation. She said it was a good opportunity for both him and school officials to catch up with one another.
“It was really great to hear some of the things that he’s advocated for in the legislature, to hear how it’s impacting at the local level here in his own community. I think that was a pretty powerful thing,” she said. “And just to hear some of the updates too from our programming and things that are happening in his backyard … and then to talk about some of those areas that we still have work to do, I think is really important.”
For superintendent Nicole Regan, the entire day opened her eyes to how the school might get more involved in connecting with individuals like Stinner and organizations like Stand for Schools to help advocate for the education of their students.
“With bringing (in) the state senators, as Anne and Daniel have with this opportunity, it’s just bringing them so they do understand what we’re doing,” she said. “I think they hear it in a different way at the legislature, but when you’re actually in here and you see kids, and you can talk to kids, and talk to people that are really doing the ground work … I know they’re really busy, and we try and respect them for that, but maybe we need to do a bigger approach of just getting more engaged with them on our campus. It’s a good learning opportunity.”
That’s exactly how Hunter-Pirtle sees their visits to schools across the state, and she’s always amazed by the dedication every community has to its students.
“For me, a big takeaway is the extent to which communities across Nebraska — and this is certainly true of Gering and it’s true of every other place that we’ve visited over the years — people here really care about education and about kids and about, it sounds cheesy, but building a bright future, right? And I think, in a time that is so divided in many ways … I think it’s something that really just about all Nebraskans can agree on, and it’s something that I think we will look to remind policymakers — that urban, rural, west, east, whatever sort of divide you want to put on the table, what’s important is doing right by kids and making sure that they can get a great public school education wherever they are in the state.”