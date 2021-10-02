 Skip to main content
Reliving history at Flowerfield
Geil fifth graders took a trip to Flowerfield last week on Thursday, Sept. 23. The Courier's Jeff Van Patten grabbed a few snapshots of the fun learning experience.

Kaali Smith reacts when the schoolmarm at Flowerfield School tells the class what little boys like to do with the girls' braids during a field trip on Thursday, Sept. 23.k
Sam Barrett points on the map to where his ancestors came from during a field trip to Flowerfield School on Thursday, Sept. 23.
Larry Zlomke, Alex Stricker and Jayden Perkins work on spelling their vocabulary words during their field trip to Flowerfield School on Thursday, Sept. 23.
Aedan Hutchinson and Grayson Margheim practice their vocabulary words during a field trip to Flowerfield School on Thursday, Sept. 23.
Parker Zabel holds out his hand to demonstrate one of the methods a teacher was allowed to use to punish a student in 1888.
Geil Elementary fifth grader Hannah Wynne stands up to ask a question during a field trip to the Flowerfield School on Thursday, Sept. 23 in Harrisburg.
Giorgi Gamboa and Avah Garrett work on their vocabulary words during their field trip to Flowerfield School on Thursday, Sept. 23.
Xavier Cervantes wears the duncecap during a field trip to Flowerfield School on Thursday, Sept. 23.
Jeff Van Patten is the sports editor of the Star-Herald. Jeff can be reached by calling 308-632-9048 or emailing jeff.vanpatten@starherald.com.

