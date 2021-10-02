Reliving history at Flowerfield

Geil fifth graders took a trip to Flowerfield last week on Thursday, Sept. 23. The Courier's Jeff Van Patten grabbed a few snapshots of the fun learning experience.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Jeff Van Patten
Jeff Van Patten is the sports editor of the Star-Herald. Jeff can be reached by calling 308-632-9048 or emailing jeff.vanpatten@starherald.com.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today