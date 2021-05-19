Scotts Bluff National Monument visitor center opens

For two national park buffs, a 16-hour drive for the Scotts Bluff National Monument’s new visitor center ribbon cutting seemed like a no-brainer.
Roderic Ruggier and his friend, Vicki Lee, traveled all the way from Green Valley, Arizona, which is 20 miles south of Tucson, to attend the event. Ruggier had been a former ranger for Scotts Bluff National Monument.
“This used to be where the front entrance was,” he said, pointing to a door that is now a back entrance to the building in a room with a 3D model of the Bluffs.
The expanded visitor center, with a nearly 3,000 square-feet addition, finally had its time in the limelight after COVID-19 canceled its original opening day celebration last year. Scotts Bluff National Monument Parks superintendent Dan Morford told those in attendance he was glad to be back.
“On Dec. 12, 2018, we had a groundbreaking ceremony just right over here,” he pointed in front of the building. “Since then, just a few things have happened. But you know what? I’m here this morning to say we are back.”
The crowd cheered, and after short speeches from Gering Mayor Tony Kaufman, Black Hills Parks & Forests Association representative Patty Ressler and regional director Bert Frost, the officials cut a red ribbon, officially opening up the visitor center to the public.
The new center, which was a multi-year project, includes new exhibit rooms that display various artifacts and historical context on the Oregon Trail and pioneer era of the Bluffs.
The ceremony also included special interactive presentations by Scotts Bluff National Monument staff outside the center, as visitors waited their turn to enter the center, as only 25 people were allowed at a time due to COVID-19 restrictions.
One of the presentations was by a fur trader named Frenchie, played by Jerry Lucas. He explained the life of the fur traders in the area and could tell you the whole story of where the name Scotts Bluff came from. He said William Sublette of William Henry Ashley’s Rocky Mountain Fur Company recognized the skeleton of fur trader Hiram Scott, due to his height, in the vicinity of the Bluffs a year after Scott was left there because he was too ill to continue the journey back to Missouri. So, Sublette and the group of men he was with decided to rename what they had since been calling the “Bluffs on the Platte” to Scott’s Bluffs.
The new visitor center also hosts the Black Hills Parks and Forests Association’s newest parks store, where the Scotts Bluff National Monument’s 100th anniversary book, “Through the Years,” will be available for purchase. The Star-Herald produced the book.
Kaufman said he looked forward to sharing the visitor center and the rest of what the park has to offer this summer as things begin to open up.
“We’re really encouraged to see the folks out here today and get this season kicked off to a good start,” he said. “We’re looking forward to another 100 years … This is a community asset that both Gering and Scottsbluff and all our neighboring communities enjoy.”
Morford said he was proud of all the teamwork that went into making the center a reality.
“I’m excited to have our visitors as well as you to come and enjoy it,” he said. “The biggest things and challenges sometimes with projects like these is getting everybody on board. I’m proud to say that this community supported this project from the get-go … and I thank the community for that support.”