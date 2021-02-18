Senior Mackenzie Gable attributes speech success to teammates

When it comes to humor, facial expressions can make or break a performance, which is likely why Gering senior Mackenzie Gable has had such success in her speech career.

This year, she is in Oral Interpretation of Drama (OID) and humorous prose, both of which require some over-the-top facials. Between the two, though, Gable has a hard time choosing a favorite.

“I love both in different ways,” she said. “I just feel like you learn so much from the people that you’re in your events with that it’s too hard to pick one. I feel like there’s just, when you love two things, you just, they’re different in their own ways.”

If going by success, OID might be Gable’s event. She and her OID team placed third at state her freshman year and sixth her sophomore year. OID has been her one constant through her speech career.

“OID is definitely (something) where you just find so many different connections throughout your team and other schools,” she said. “I definitely can say, out of my four years, I still talk to every single person that I’ve ever had in an OID. You definitely just form that different type of connection.”