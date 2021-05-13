SHERRY PRESTON: "Prairie Forge: The Extraordinary Story of the Nebraska Scrap Drive of World War II" by James J. Kimble

“Prairie Forge” by James J. Kimble is the One Book One Nebraska selection this year. Intended to encourage Nebraskans to discuss a single book statewide, the One Book One Nebraska program began in 2005. It has even expanded to include teen and children’s selections as well.

Kimble describes Nebraska’s effort to collect and recycle scrap metal for war munitions in 1942. Japan had been the U.S.’s largest scrap iron importer prior to 1940. The Japanese bought over 8.5 million tons of American scrap iron between 1934 and 1940. When the United States entered the war, they needed scrap iron to make everything from ships to bullets. However, earlier nationwide scrap metal drives produced lackluster results.

Omaha World Herald owner Henry Doorley took it upon himself to implement a three-week state-wide scrap metal campaign, one that would unite Nebraskans in friendly competition with each other. He proposed that each county contribute 100 pounds of scrap iron per citizen. The newspaper pitted county against county and kept a running total to encourage rivalry. With a well-planned campaign and prizes for the counties that turned in the most scrap iron, the race was on.

“Prairie Forge” is one of those non-fiction books that is both authoritative and readable. It’s even funny at times: