Sometimes you've got to wonder

Every once in a while, my mind loses focus on what’s important and wanders off into “why is that?” mode.
Sometimes, it’s even more of a “why did they do that?” or a “what were they thinking?” mentality.
Have you ever really looked at the tag on the big window shades you can buy for your vehicle? These things are designed to help keep the car cool by blocking sunlight coming in through the windshield.
There is likely to be a tag on your sun shade telling you not to drive with the shade in place.
Logical? Yes. But here’s what should scare you.
In order for them to put said warning on said window shade, someone had to have driven with the shade in place, or someone at the manufacturer had to have thought, “You know, if we don’t tell ‘em not to drive with it in the window, someone’s gonna try it, and we’re gonna get sued.”
People like that are the sole reason there has to be a set of instructions on shampoo.
There are likely instructions on your baby stroller telling you to remove your child from the stroller before attempting to fold it up. Really? Hadn’t thought of that one.
Who is folding up the stroller and not hearing the crying sound coming from it?
Mom: “What’s wrong?”
Dad: “I don’t know. Look at the directions.”
Mom: “Did you take the baby out?”
Dad: (Slaps own forehead with palm)
So often with medications, the potential side effects are way worse than the actual ailment and end with something along the lines of “resulting in death.” I’ll just deal with the rash, thanks.
A popular acetaminophen-based sleeping aid that will not be named here so as not to annoy it’s manufacturer includes drowsiness among the possible side effects. You don’t say? If I’m taking the product, I’m kind of hoping for that, don’t you think?
The same medication lists “difficulty sleeping” as a potential side effect. Wait. What? No.
Your iron will likely have a warning telling you not to iron your clothes while you’re wearing them. If you didn’t read the warning label, there’s a backup warning system. It’s the intense heat and burning sensation when you touch yourself with the iron itself.
A can of pepper spray warns users that it may cause eye irritation. Yep. That’s the goal.
There is a prescription of a pain medication for dogs that says, “May cause drowsiness.” Fair enough. It’s the follow-up that’s concerning.
“Alcohol may intensify this effect. Use care when operating a car or dangerous machinery.”
It’s terrible when the Saint Bernard gets tanked up and tries to drive around on the forklift. Happens every single time.
There is one logical and valuable warning label, and it’s one found on tractor-trailers delivering supplies to Chipotle restaurants.
“Notice: Drivers do not carry burritos.”
Good to know.
