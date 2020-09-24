Sometimes you've got to wonder

Every once in a while, my mind loses focus on what’s important and wanders off into “why is that?” mode.

Sometimes, it’s even more of a “why did they do that?” or a “what were they thinking?” mentality.

Have you ever really looked at the tag on the big window shades you can buy for your vehicle? These things are designed to help keep the car cool by blocking sunlight coming in through the windshield.

There is likely to be a tag on your sun shade telling you not to drive with the shade in place.

Logical? Yes. But here’s what should scare you.

In order for them to put said warning on said window shade, someone had to have driven with the shade in place, or someone at the manufacturer had to have thought, “You know, if we don’t tell ‘em not to drive with it in the window, someone’s gonna try it, and we’re gonna get sued.”

People like that are the sole reason there has to be a set of instructions on shampoo.

There are likely instructions on your baby stroller telling you to remove your child from the stroller before attempting to fold it up. Really? Hadn’t thought of that one.