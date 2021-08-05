Starting the Scotts Bluff County Fair off right

Scotts Bluff County Fair kicked off on Saturday, July 31, with the parade through Mitchell. The Courier's Brad Staman captured the action.
Seventh Street between Lockwood and Morrison will be closed this week for repairs.
Gering firefighters were among crews battling a wildfire burning in a national forest in Montana.
A look back at this week throughout the decades.
The Nebraska Department of Education released the second draft of its proposed health education standards Thursday, July 29, stripping out several gender identity and other references that provoked a groundswell of debate following the release of the first draft.
World Tiger Day is Thursday, July 29. Come celebrate the largest cats in the world at Riverside Discovery Center on Saturday, July 30, from 10…
Two-and-a-half-year-old River Corbit of Gering loves to play with his two older sisters, whether that is jumping on the trampoline, building p…
The U.S. National Hot Air Balloon Championship is four weeks away from returning to the valley and this year’s championship is set to feature …
According to Agnes Wright Spring, author of “The Cheyenne and Black Hills Stage and Express Routes” that we have in our archives, in 1868 Cong…
The first time I went to a Pioneers game was last summer when I went to a Star-Herald party deck after having worked there for about a month. …
As the summer tourism season continues, local tourism maintains high visitor turnout as people hit the road, traveling to destinations like th…
