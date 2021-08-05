 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Starting the Scotts Bluff County Fair off right
0 comments

Starting the Scotts Bluff County Fair off right

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Starting the Scotts Bluff County Fair off right

Miss Scotts Bluff County Fair Queen Makinzie Gregory throws out candy Saturday, July 31 during the annual Scotts Bluff County Fair Parade held in Mitchell. The Scotts Bluff County Fair will run through Saturday, Aug. 7.

 BRAD STAMAN/Gering Courier

Scotts Bluff County Fair kicked off on Saturday, July 31, with the parade through Mitchell. The Courier's Brad Staman captured the action.

Starting the Scotts Bluff County Fair off right

Panhandle Shrine Club member Kent Greenwalt rides down Center Avenue in Mitchell Saturday, July 31. The Shiners took part in this year's Scotts Bluff County Fair Parade.
Starting the Scotts Bluff County Fair off right

Mitchell mayor Dave Curtis throws out candy during the annual Scotts Bluff County Fair Parade held Saturday, July 31 in Mitchell. Riding with Curtis is his sister Diana Knaub.
Starting the Scotts Bluff County Fair off right

Xaden Ramirez pets a baby goat held by Kassi Alday during the Scotts Bluff County Fair Parade held Saturday, July 31 in Mitchell.
Starting the Scotts Bluff County Fair off right

This year’s Scotts Bluff County Fair Parade Grand Marshal was John Brehm director of Scotts Bluff County Veterans Services.
Starting the Scotts Bluff County Fair off right

The Mitchell High School marching band took part in this year's Scotts Bluff County Fair. The Mitchell band was the only Panhandle band taking part in the parade.
Starting the Scotts Bluff County Fair off right

Andrew Lara promotes the Rubber Check Race which will take place Saturday, Aug. 7 at the Scotts Bluff County Fair. Lara rode on the Inlaws Ag float. Inlaws Ag will have a team in this year's Rubber Check Race.
Starting the Scotts Bluff County Fair off right

Mom, Elizabeth Jimenez, keeps an eye on her son, Jackson, cousin, Cayden Young, and son, Chance, as they collect candy during Saturday's Scotts Bluff County Fair Parade held in Mitchell.
Starting the Scotts Bluff County Fair off right

Drey Gardner is weaves in and out of the Rat Rods as they make their way through downtown Mitchell Saturday, July 31. Gardner and the Rat Rods were taking part in the annual Scotts Bluff County Fair Parade.
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News