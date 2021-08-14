 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
State American Legion hosting scavenger hunt fundraiser
0 comments

State American Legion hosting scavenger hunt fundraiser

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

LINCOLN — The Nebraska American Legion Auxiliary will host a scavenger hunt fundraiser starting Labor Day (Sept. 6) through Columbus Day (Oct.11). The public and all ages are welcome to participate.

The cost is $25 for an individual and $45 for a group of two to four members. Registration begins on August 9 and goes through October 1. Receive a bonus entry into the prize drawing when you submit payment and the registration form postmarked by The American Legion Day, September 16. Prizes to be awarded for first, second, and third place per individual and per group. Proceeds benefit the Nebraska American Legion Auxiliary Building Fund.

For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/607133024023554/, email nebraskaala2021@gmail.com, or call/text Vicki Cyboron at 402-740-5665 or Adeline Hanel at 402-380-1528.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News