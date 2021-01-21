State’s highest point: Visiting Panorama Point near Bushnell

"There are tons of people who come through who have been to many of the high points already, and this is an easier one for them. It’s not a climb like maybe one of the fourteeners (14,000-foot mountains) in Colorado, but it’s pretty spectacular that the elevation at 5,424 feet is actually above the elevation of Denver, the Mile High City. That is definitely something we like to say we have over Denver.”

Rocha said the name of the high point, which sits near the intersection point of Nebraska, Wyoming and Colorado, says it all.

“It’s called Panorama Point for a reason,” she said. “It’s spectacular. Looking around, you can see into Colorado and Wyoming since it is very close to that tri-state marker point as well. Looking across to Nebraska, it’s very beautiful, unlike most of the things people who come in from the cities have seen. It’s a beautiful landscape.”

In addition to Panorama Point, Rocha said she would encourage visitors to take in the other sights in the county.

Oliver Reservoir stayed busy for camping and boating through the summer because it was not closed down at any point by the South Platte Natural Resources District, Rocha said.