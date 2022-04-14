Students pass BNA certification exams, take jobs at local nursing homes

Gering students carefully combed hair and brushed teeth on a flexible joints mannequin in their basic nursing assistant (BNA) certification class last semester. The interactivity and hands on practice made the course fun and learnable, which explains why all eight students passed their BNA certification exams this past January and are now in the process of finding a job as a BNA or are already working as one.

“It makes it more fun if you have a good teacher that helps you and actually wants you to learn and be able to pass,” senior Aspen Reinmuth said.

Reinmuth is referring to Gering school nurse Tiffany Leetch, who teaches a variety of beginning medical courses at the high school. Reinmuth wasn’t the only student who thought Leetch was a good instructor.

“Tiffany made it really enjoyable, because instead of just going through notes every single day, we would have days where we would just do the tasks that we needed to learn,” senior Jessica Brown said. “And she would make doing the tasks fun, and we would switch groups so that we all could work with different people. So, the class was really fun.”

The class is a dual-credit course through Western Nebraska Community College’s CollegeNOW program. It gives students the opportunity to jumpstart their college education while still in high school and at an affordable price.

That’s what these students liked about the BNA certification class, as they are aspiring medical professionals hoping to go into the medical field after graduation. The BNA certification is the first step toward those goals.

“I wanted to take it because I want to be a nurse in the future, and when starting out, you have to get your (BNA),” senior Nessa Baily said. “Since it was being offered here for free, why not take advantage of that?”

“Mine (reason) is kind of the same thing, too,” senior Kaitlyn Kizzire said. “I’ve always wanted to be in the medical field, and you have to start out somehow, so I just took this class so I could get into the medical field.”

With their BNA certifications now in hand, they are off to put what they learned into practice. Baily has already found a position working with individuals with dementia at Heritage Estates. She said the class prepared her for the most part, but working with a mannequin just isn’t the same as working with an actual person.

“It’s been a lot different than the class, and I love learning new things, and I love meeting new people,” she said. “It’s been great getting to know how everyone works. I work with dementia, so it’s a learning experience — really it is — and you just learn behaviors, and that’s something that I think everyone should experience is just learning a thing like that, hands on.”

The rest of the students are still working on finding a placement, but they are excited to get real life experience.

“The thing I’m most excited for is to help people,” Reinmuth said. “I always like helping people throughout my life. I think this is obviously a lot different; I’ve never done anything like it before, so it’s a new experience and I’m really excited about it.”

Brown said, “I’m excited because when you’re little, you always have all these big dreams of what you want to do, and then you start actually doing it and you’re like, ‘OK, wait, that’s not for me.’ I’m just excited to see what it’s really like.”

Kizzire said, “I’m excited to help them (patients) and maybe make their day better and just help them along.”

The Gering students who passed their BNA certification exams in January 2022 are Nessa Baily, Jessica Brown, Katie Kinney, Kaitlyn Kizzire, Adriana Perez Nunez, Aspen Reinmuth, Hailey Summers and Erika Tovar.

