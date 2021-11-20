 Skip to main content
Studying hard or hardly studying: Snapshots from Gering's one act play
Studying hard or hardly studying: Snapshots from Gering's one act play

Gering's one act play, season is in full swing, and the Courier's Olivia Wieseler captured some of this year's production of "The Quiz That Almost Killed Me." 

The ghosts of quizzes past (Sadie Davis and Chloe Randall) show JJ how his lack of desire to take quizzes affects his classmates negatively.
JJ (Wyatt Soule) distracts his friend Amy (Regan Fuller) while she attempts to get some last minute studying in before class.
JJ (Wyatt Soule) looks through his backpack to find something that will help him get out of taking a quiz.
Mrs. Allensby (Haylee Betzold) discusses JJ's academic performance with his dad.
Young JJ (Nayeli Barraza, right) and his best friend Trevor (Jessi Ahlers) look over their recently graded quizzes.
JJ (Wyatt Soule) watches his future self (Nayeli Barraza) struggle to get his dream job because he stopped studying and didn't finish school.
Young JJ (Nayeli Barraza) has a light bulb moment for how to get out of taking a quiz — pretend to have lice.
