Twin City Roofing staying on top of things

The Schank family has been operating Twin City Roofing in Gering since 1956 with a goal of providing quality roofing and giving back to the community.

Charles Schank started the company in 1956 and his sons Terry and Richard took up the family business as they got old enough. The company incorporated in 1986, and Terry eventually bought out Richard and his dad in 2004.

Terry Schank said giving back to the community is critical for his family. A July 1993 tornado tore through their home and destroyed a newly-built barn. Within hours, Schank said, friends and people from the community were there to help out, salvaging anything possible. Terry said he and his wife Paula were so touched by the generosity and efforts of the community to help out people in the neighborhood that they’ve always looked to do what they can to help others.

“I follow in my mother and father’s footsteps,” Terry Schank said. “They gave their soul and body to organizations.”

Charles and Willa both had cancer, so organizations fighting that disease are important to Terry Schank. Charles was also a member of the local Moose and Elks Clubs among other civic organizations. The company recently donated $100 from each roofing job over the course of a year to the United Way, totaling a $52,000 donation.