UNK announces dean’s list for 2021 spring semester

KEARNEY – The University of Nebraska at Kearney announced students who earned a place on the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester.

Students who are on the dean’s list must have completed 12 credit hours or more of classes with a 3.5 grade-point average or better on a 4.0 scale. Students earn a 4.0 for an “A,” 3.0 for a “B” and 2.0 for a “C.”