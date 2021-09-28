WATCH NOW: 10th annual Monument Marathon marked as success

An ever-so slight breeze whistled through the valley Saturday morning, carrying the faint panting of runners rounding Scotts Bluff National Monument on their way to finish the 10th annual Monument Marathon.
The weather couldn’t have been better with cool temperatures most of the morning and a bright blue sky without a cloud in sight most of the day. It was perfect weather for a 26-mile run.
“It’s always nice to have a good weather year,” Jennifer Reisig, Monument Marathon race director and WNCC Foundation director, said. “It was wonderful not to have 40-mile an hour winds; it was wonderful not to have rain.”
The good weather was only a small part of what made this year’s race stand out among previous ones. First of all, it was the inaugural year for a fourth race that was added to the event: a half marathon relay. Only 18 teams registered out of the 30 open spots, and 17 ran it, but Reisig said she thought it was a good start to a new event.
“I haven’t had a chance to talk to Jackie Cawiezel, our relay coordinator, yet other than a couple of texts back and forth. I’m sure things went well, but I’m sure there’s some we can improve on as well,” she said. “I’m very eager to hear from all of them (relay runners), and to see what they thought and how we can improve on it next year.”
One relay runner, Carl Baird, said the relay provided a great opportunity for the family to get together. Baird has ran all 10 years of the Monument Marathon.
“My brother-in-law and my nephew came from out of state to run it with me, so we got to be here with family and enjoy that together and the beautiful weather,” he said. “The amazing scenery — it doesn’t get any better than that.”
Also, with it having been the 10th anniversary for the event, the title sponsor, Platte Valley Companies, provided an additional $10,000 for cash awards to the top runners. Reisig said the generosity is what drew more people — 523 total registered and about 430 actually started — including a few elite runners, to travel to western Nebraska.
“It’s amazing to have the support of our title sponsor, Platte Valley Companies, to add $10,000 for our 10th year,” Reisig said. “That allowed us to increase our prize purse — almost triple our prize purse — so we attracted some elite runners, and it was amazing to see them, to meet them. And hopefully, that just really gives us some exposure across the country, across the world, and will bring in more of those elite runners every year.”
Reisig said one elite runner said he was so impressed with the course that he already plans to register for next year’s race.
“He’s already told me he wants to come back next year,” she said. “He would like to register on Monday already for next year’s race. And in fact, if he wanted to, he could register right now. We just opened next year’s registration at noon today (Saturday).”
He wasn’t the only one impressed with the race. Amber Mozet, a marathon runner from Denver, said she planned to tell all her runner friends back home about it.
“I just imagined that there would be more folks out here, but everybody that I ran into — folks that were supporting all the different aid stations and blocking off streets and the other runners and stuff — like everybody was just so kind and so supportive,” she said. “It was great. It’s kind of like, ‘Ooh, should this stay a secret?’ But I don’t think so. I definitely will be sharing with some other running friends back in Denver that this is a great spot to come and do a race.”
PVC chairman and CEO Hod Kosman, who has been part of the Monument Marathon in some way or another since the very beginning, said it couldn’t be any other way.
“We get rave reviews, because people will critique it, and will write back in, “Well-organized, no lines, no issues. People are friendly. If there’s a medical issue, we’re on it.’ We get rave reviews … which doesn’t surprise me at all knowing this community. (I think to myself), ‘Doesn’t everyone do this?’ It’s the standard here.”
Reisig said the great feedback is thanks to the community and all the volunteers who come together each year to make it all happen.
“These people are out there day in, day out, taking care of our community, keeping us safe, and then they’re willing to go above and beyond for an event like this,” she said, “and that is very humbling when I see all of that. … We live in an amazing community.”
Kosman, who had been in the impromptu meeting with Tom Rohrick and Dayle Wallien nearly 12 years ago that spurred the Monument Marathon idea into action, said that he’s made a point to be involved with the event every year, as a leader of PVC and on a personal level. He said he always sticks around to the very end.
“I’ll be right here (at the finish line) every year,” he said. “…(There’s) people who we gave them their medals and they said, ‘No one ever gives us a medal, we’re so slow. They usually hang it on a mirror on our car.’ And I told them, ‘Yeah, we stay until the last person comes in.’”