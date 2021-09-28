WATCH NOW: 10th annual Monument Marathon marked as success

He wasn’t the only one impressed with the race. Amber Mozet, a marathon runner from Denver, said she planned to tell all her runner friends back home about it.

“I just imagined that there would be more folks out here, but everybody that I ran into — folks that were supporting all the different aid stations and blocking off streets and the other runners and stuff — like everybody was just so kind and so supportive,” she said. “It was great. It’s kind of like, ‘Ooh, should this stay a secret?’ But I don’t think so. I definitely will be sharing with some other running friends back in Denver that this is a great spot to come and do a race.”

PVC chairman and CEO Hod Kosman, who has been part of the Monument Marathon in some way or another since the very beginning, said it couldn’t be any other way.

“We get rave reviews, because people will critique it, and will write back in, “Well-organized, no lines, no issues. People are friendly. If there’s a medical issue, we’re on it.’ We get rave reviews … which doesn’t surprise me at all knowing this community. (I think to myself), ‘Doesn’t everyone do this?’ It’s the standard here.”

Reisig said the great feedback is thanks to the community and all the volunteers who come together each year to make it all happen.