Yesteryears - September 2, 2021

130 Years Ago
Married: Joseph Nessler and Miss Viola Yates: Harry Clark and Miss Carrie Tankersley.
Alva Cochran of Collins was getting ready to make a big batch of sorghum.
Capt. Ed Thornton took charge of the Gering Post Office succeeding O.W. Gardner.
120 Years Ago
Born: to Mr. and Mrs. Charles Foster, a son.
Married: James E. Ricely and Miss Dolly Lacy
Teachers in Gering employed for the first term were A.A. Miller, Misses Ella Hackman and Della Borst.
110 Years Ago
Married: Fred Newell and Miss Mary Stewart; Eugene Emery and Miss Mary Schumacher.
The first airplane flight in the valley was contracted by Secretary A.B. Wood for the county fair.
Tracklaying on the Union Pacific was across the river to the south side and nearing McGrew.
Serving on rural route No. 1 out of Gering was established with Ernest F. Lamm as temporary carrier.
100 Years Ago
Died: Mrs. August Vohland, Mrs. Frank Beers, in southern California; Mrs. James A. Cline Jr., of Scottsbluff in Omaha.
The Nycum Mercantile establishment was open for business.
Lyman was celebrating the advent of the Union Pacific railroad.
Seventy-five Methodist ministers of Western Nebraska were attending the conference of the district of Gering.
Double wedding: William O. Campbell and Miss Inez Chase; Orville D. Campbell and Miss Lilla Case, all of Mitchell.
90 Years Ago
The North Central Gas company leased the former First National Bank building.
High School enrollment the first week was 229, compared with 188 for the entire previous year.
Died: Mrs. Albert Wildy, 58.
80 Years Ago
Over 500 Masons and their ladies joined in the 50th anniversary celebration in Gering. Warren C. Wood, the Grand master, was absent, serving in the Armed Forces.
Total registration of Gering city schools totaled 833.
Died: Orin E. Richardson, prominent Methodist minister, Gering.
Married: Virginia Lee Bott and G. LeRoy Albro, Gering; Van Arthur Ferry and Margaret Nusselter, Las Vegas; Lois De Rock and Edwin Bartlett, Gering.
Mr. and Mrs. I.E. Atkins celebrated their golden wedding at Gering.
70 Years Ago
Mrs. Ruth LaSalle started the Welcome Wagon service in Gering.
Roger Held and Clinton Morrison of Mitchell Valley showed the grand and reserve grand champion 4-H fat steers at the county fair.
Mayor Harley Tanner slipped a special blanket on Dee Wash, another mare, as winner of the Gering race, so she could be covered with glory time without end.
The Courier was leading a fight to get a U.P. streamliner routed through the valley. The U.P. missed the boat, so far.
Roy Yaley, manager of the Gering pool, reported a total attendance of 16,618 for the year.
Died: Ted Rymer, well known Scottsbluff citizen; Dr. L.R. Swanbom, Scottsbluff; Charles Horn, McGrew.
60 Years Ago
O.C. Yeakley, a 27-year veteran with the Swift organization, returned to Scottsbluff to resume managership of the company’s meat packing plant here.
A decided gain of 24 students was shown by the registration figures as the Gering schools completed the first week of the season.
Chairman for Banner and Scotts Bluff Counties’ Agricultural Stabilization and Conservation committees were Eldon Lundberg of Albion and Wilbur Dutton of Gering, respectively.
Died: Harry K. Gross, 60, former Gering resident of pioneer parents, Mr. and Mrs. Harry L. Gross.
50 Year Ago
O. Wayne Thompson was commissioned Deputy Grand Custodian in special ceremonies at Scotts Bluff Lodge 201 AF&AM.
The sponsorship of the Panhandle Community Action Agency program was decided to be continued for another year by the Scotts Bluff County Commissioners.
The largest sale ever was held at the Shalco Land and Cattle Co., cast of Minatare with 100 lots of Angus cattle bringing a total of $275,375 for an average of $2,735 per lot.
Local markets were wheat, No. 1, $1.07; corn, $21.5; Great Northern, No. 1, $8.00.
Kenneth Reifschneider, son of Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth Reifschneider, entered the calf scramble last year and caught an Angus calf which happened to be a full son of the famous million dollar bull, Canadian Colossal of Shalco Farms in Minatare. With the prize catch, named Ningo, Kenneth won the breed championship and went on to be named the overall reserve beef champion.
Died: Elvira J. McKeeman, 88, Gering; Lucile Stevens, 65, Scottsbluff; Kelly Coleen Bybee, 4, daughter of Lt. and Mrs. James E. Bybee; John Fred Nelson, California; Tollford Wilson, 78, Morrill; Bessie L. Perkins, 65, Scottsbluff; David A. Drieth, 87, Colorado; Donald Lackey, 44, Mitchell; Lillie O. Rankin Gregory, 83, Washington, former Gering resident; Harry W. Kelly, 68, Torrington; George D. Ware, 73, California; Paul
E. Bleyle, 71, Scottsbluff; Peter John Converse, 81, Mitchell; Frank Marischewsky, 89, Minatare; George H. Whitaker, 69, prominent Mitchell businessman; Marcella M. Parish, 38, Gering.
40 Years Ago
KEYR radio station moved from Terrytown to Gering, becoming the city’s only radio station.
Dorothy Jenkins was promoted to the position of commercial supervisor for United Telephone Company of the West.
Rebecca Waid of rural Mitchell won the West Nebraska Arts Center’s Adult Cat-Art contest with a watercolor painting.
Construction was underway for the Dwight P. Griswold Memorial Carillion at the corner of 10th and Q Streets.
Died: C.W. “Bill” Lyman, 62, Gering; Wauneta P. Crosswell, Scottsbluff; Walter Schukei, 86, Scottsbluff; Phillip Strauch Jr., 70, Mitchell; Leslie Eugene Goodro, 17, Mitchell; Orville Hansen, 71, Gering; Mary Uhlken, 86, Scottsbluff; Frank B. Gomez, 83, former Gering resident; Lawrence Brown, 69, Lyman; Margaret Burris, Morrill; Albin Beyer, 88, Torrington, Wyo., Mary Rohrick, 76, Lyman; John Rasch Sr., 87, former Scottsbluff resident; Anton Machan, 85, Scottsbluff; Flo McCann, 91, Minatare.
30 Years Ago
Scotts Bluff County Defender Byron Johnson, a World War II pilot, was inducted into the Nebraska Aviation Hall of Fame.
Northfield Villa broke ground for a new retirement community near the Monument Mall in Scottsbluff, to be called the Residency.
Died: George Hutchinson, 70, Scottsbluff; Nels A. Sillivan, 75, former Gering resident; Ruby O. Sell, 75, Scottsbluff; Rudolph H. Barta, 78, Scottsbluff; Iris L. Floth, 82, Scottsbluff; Frieda Gompert, 89, Scottsbluff.
20 Years Ago
Giant metal rings about 80 feet in diameter and nearly eight feet tall, are rapidly taking shape east of Gering in preparation for the new grain storage site to be ready for the mid-October corn harvest.
Rebecca S. Thompson-Schmidt has been promoted in the U.S. Army to the rank of Master Sergeant. She is the daughter of Ronald F. and stepdaughter of Sandra L. Thompson of Gering.
Born: Twins boys, Nathan Clifford Hofrock and Hayden Carl Hofrock were born to Curtis and Kim Hofrock of Sidney.
Joe Lentz, guidance counselor at Bayard High School was awarded Wal-Mart Teacher of the Year Award.
Died: Alexander Bauer, 88, Gering.
10 Years Ago
FARM celebrated their 15th annual Harvest Festival with a John Conlee concert highlighting the weekend’s entertainment.
Gering student test scores fall short of the state averages according to the NeSA Nebraska State accountablility reading test.
Terry’s Lake sustained damage from the higher than normal water levels in recent weeks. Terrytown’s Mayor Kent Greenwalt said that a lot of the grass had been damaged and there was a lot of moss in the trees.
Gering Bulldogs are off to a solid start with a 33-20 win over Lexington.
Died: Sonia Clingerman, 78, Scottsbluff; Marie McKnight, 86, Scottsbluff; Betty Rose, 85, Spring Valley, AZ; John Segura, Jr., 81, Gering; James Vega, 59, Scottsbluff; Carma Weber, 86, Scottsbluff; Kenneth Wineman, 91, Gering.