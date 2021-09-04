Yesteryears - September 2, 2021

Mr. and Mrs. I.E. Atkins celebrated their golden wedding at Gering.

70 Years Ago

Mrs. Ruth LaSalle started the Welcome Wagon service in Gering.

Roger Held and Clinton Morrison of Mitchell Valley showed the grand and reserve grand champion 4-H fat steers at the county fair.

Mayor Harley Tanner slipped a special blanket on Dee Wash, another mare, as winner of the Gering race, so she could be covered with glory time without end.

The Courier was leading a fight to get a U.P. streamliner routed through the valley. The U.P. missed the boat, so far.

Roy Yaley, manager of the Gering pool, reported a total attendance of 16,618 for the year.

Died: Ted Rymer, well known Scottsbluff citizen; Dr. L.R. Swanbom, Scottsbluff; Charles Horn, McGrew.

60 Years Ago

O.C. Yeakley, a 27-year veteran with the Swift organization, returned to Scottsbluff to resume managership of the company’s meat packing plant here.

A decided gain of 24 students was shown by the registration figures as the Gering schools completed the first week of the season.