Yesteryears April 29 2021

Yesteryears
130 Years Ago
Capt. John P. Finley planted 20 acres of crop “on the dry” in Roubadeau.
George W. Fairfield set out 120 apple trees, 35 cherry trees, etc., on his land just west of Minatare.
Scotts Bluff County steers were bringing $5 to $5.50 on the South Omaha market.
120 Years Ago
Ira Stroud of Wilford, died at the age of 82 years.
A chapter of the Eastern Star was organized in Gering with Mrs. Margaret Rardner as matron and A.B. Wood as patron.
George E. Mark removed his printing from Gering to Mitchell, changing the name of the Homestead to the Mitchell Index.
100 Years Ago
Married: Vernon E. Kingrey and Mrs. Kate Hotchkiss.
Byron Gilman, resident of Redington, died at the age of 82.
Judge H.M. Grimes, with 25 years as district judge, died at his home in North Platte.
Jesse Entrekin, homesteader at Glendo, leased the printing office to print the Pioneer while there.
The bridge bond issue of $120,000 was carried in Scotts Bluff County by a preponderant majority vote of 1,673.
70 Years Ago
Mrs. Beulah Fitzmorris advertised the opening of the Gering Variety store.
Mrs. Mildred Cox celebrated the first anniversary of Mildred’s Dress Shop.
Jerry Barton, an excellent pole vaulter, on his first attempt at broad jumping, set a North Platte conference record at 20 feet, six and 3/4 inches.
Died: Dr. E. Mitchell, prominent Scottsbluff physician.
The H.A. Downer oil well, east of Harrisburg should be producing in a few days, was reportered.
60 Years Ago
Died: Robert W. Patterson, 60, Scottsbluff attorney.
Fred Hackman was elected president of the Gering City Council.
Panhandle endured winds with gusts to more than 100 miles per hour.
Platte Valley Federal Savings and Loan with C.R. “Chet” Barton as secretary-manager, held an open house at their new location.
Charles Lawson was elected president of the Gering Jaycees; Don McCosh, vice president and Gilbert Schmidt, second vice president.
Hesteds leased the adjoining building, formerly occupied by the Regal Flower Shoppe.
Some 274 Boy Scouts, adult leaders from 11 Scout troops and two Explorer posts took part in the annual Mormon Trail district camporee at the Gentry Ranch.
50 Years Ago
The Gering Jaycees elected Ron Englehaupt as president.
Employees of the Panhandle Community Action Agency and non-employees in favor of the new agency called New Congress for Community Development picketed the Gering CAA office.
Don Covalt and Cindy Steinmark were crowned activities king and queen at the Minatare athletic banquet.
40 Years Ago
The Gering Courier, which printed its first newspaper on April 27, 1887, celebrated its 94th birthday.
An open house of the recently remodeled Scotts Bluff County courthouse was held on Law Day, May 1, 1981.
The Gering Jaycees and Lake Minatare 4-H Club held the annual Area I Special Olympics and all athletes qualified for the State Special Olympics.
First place winners of the Elks Most Valuable Student scholarship were Edith Lovercheck, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Les Lovercheck of Gering, and Scott Kelsey, son of Mr. and Mrs. Tom Kelsey of Wheatland, Wyoming, a senior at Kimball County High School.
Died: Jake Kehn, 69, Gering; Lela Moranville, 82, Bayard; C.O. Boyd, 72, Scottsbluff.
30 Years Ago
The Gering City Council tabled a proposed ordinance that would ban the sounding of train horns wihtin city limits.
Mel Griggs, Gering’s new police chief, told the Gering Business Club he wants his officers to be more involved with the people in the community.
20 Years Ago
Sixth grader Trisha Torres, who died the summer prior of a brain tumor, was honored with a hackberry tree planted at Lincoln Elementary by her classmates.
Scottsbluff County Sheriff Jim Lawson had his job on the line after questions surrounding not serving a warrant immediately for the brother of his girlfriend began to surface.
Michael Steklac was named Gering’s new city administrator.
10 Years Ago
Gering school board approves Anderson/Shaw bid for construction of new Lincoln Elementary building.
Woodbury Corporation out of Salt Lake City, Utah, confirmed a new grocery store will come to downtown Gering, later to be revealed as Fresh Foods.