Yesteryears April 29 2021

Some 274 Boy Scouts, adult leaders from 11 Scout troops and two Explorer posts took part in the annual Mormon Trail district camporee at the Gentry Ranch.

50 Years Ago

The Gering Jaycees elected Ron Englehaupt as president.

Employees of the Panhandle Community Action Agency and non-employees in favor of the new agency called New Congress for Community Development picketed the Gering CAA office.

Don Covalt and Cindy Steinmark were crowned activities king and queen at the Minatare athletic banquet.

40 Years Ago

The Gering Courier, which printed its first newspaper on April 27, 1887, celebrated its 94th birthday.

An open house of the recently remodeled Scotts Bluff County courthouse was held on Law Day, May 1, 1981.

The Gering Jaycees and Lake Minatare 4-H Club held the annual Area I Special Olympics and all athletes qualified for the State Special Olympics.

First place winners of the Elks Most Valuable Student scholarship were Edith Lovercheck, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Les Lovercheck of Gering, and Scott Kelsey, son of Mr. and Mrs. Tom Kelsey of Wheatland, Wyoming, a senior at Kimball County High School.