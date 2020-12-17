Yesteryears Dec. 17 2020

30 Years Ago

Former Banner County farmer Lloyd Chrisman celebrated his 100th birthday at the Western Nebraska Veterans Home.

The shooting death of an 11-year-old Mitchell boy was ruled an accident by Scotts Bluff County attorney Brian Silverman.

John McClellan, state highway commissioner, told members of the Gering Business Club that construction on a four-lane expressway could begin as early as 1993.

Died: Louis M. Castinado, 71, Scottsbluff; Donna Shannon, 61, Mitchell; Cody Arizmendez, 11, Mitchell; Lucille W. Goodwin, 83, former Gering resident; Etta Brown, 104, Gering; Ruth M. Cushing, 93, Scottsbluff.

20 Years Ago

The school board is asking for community input as it selects a new Gering superintendent. The search began in the fall when Gary Schmucker announced his retirement, effective at the end of the school year.

A nearly 1,500 pound safe donated in 1993 to the North Platte Valley Museum was moved to its new location in the main office of the museum. Once a fireproof depository at Gering National Bank, the safe will be used to store documents in a fireproof environment.