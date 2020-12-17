Yesteryears Dec. 17 2020

130 Years Ago
William Kingen received a prison sentence of eight years at Cheyenne.
Married: James O’Holleran and Miss Maggie Jones of Bayard,
Samuel Abbott and his wife of Freeport, died just two days apart.
R.M. Johnson, C.F. Berry, W.H. Shaver, Lee A. Christian, T.W. Peters and R.H. Spaulding were elected officers of the county farmers alliance.
120 Years Ago
Married: Joseph Kingman and Mrs. Anna Laugharn.
Once more, the rumor of Rock Island Railroad building this way bobbed up.
110 Years Ago
Miss Eva Lawrence, aged 16, died at Melbeta.
Bulk of former Chautauqua grounds at Scottsbluff were sold at auction.
C.C. Franklin, Aaron Fisher and others in the Castle Rock country were building new houses.
100 Years Ago
Campaign was launched for the organization of a farm bureau in Scotts Bluff County.
Construction called off on the sugar factory at Minatare, also one at Johnston, Colorado.
Fred A. Wright announced his removal to Omaha to enter into a law partnership.
90 Years Ago
Mrs. Emma William, 70, mother of Mrs. L.E. Cottle, died.
P.V. Telephone corporation announced 359 new telephones installed in a period of six weeks on its system, 26 of them in Gering.
A posthumous decoration of the French croix de guerre was awarded to Edwin C. Todd, killed in action. Following a Courier mention, it developed he was the son of Rev. Q.C. Todd, formerly of Gering, and a brother was located in the state of Washington.
80 Years Ago
Married: A.T. Howard and Mrs. Emma J. Veach; Miss Helen Hursh and William Thorpe Jr.
Clay Jent, Gering High band director, resigned to become band director in the Lincoln schools.
Gering National Guardsmen mobilized with a strength of 114. Governor Griswold attended their “Off to Arkansas” military ball.
Mr. and Mrs. Harry Davies observed their golden wedding anniversary.
C.R. Barton was elected president of the Gering Chamber of Commerce.
70 Years Ago
Died: Joseph Yaley, 83, Gering; Dr. R.H. Humphrey, formerly of Gering; Ben Swallows, prominent Alliance publisher.
Married: Marie Aschenbrenner and Elmer Heilbrun; Shirley Gable and Victor Kaufman.
Lee Ann Allison was named queen of Gering Job’s Daughters.
Mrs. Leonard Herron was elected worthy matron and J.P. Entrekin worthy patron of the Gering Eastern Star.
60 Years Ago
Henry Tanner was elected worshipful master of the Masons of Scotts Bluff Lodge 201.
Five above temperatures and icy streets somewhat hampered Christmas shoppers. Eight to 10 foot snow drifts blocked the Monument road.
Evelyn Jacobs was the Bausch and Lomb science award winner at Gering High School.
50 Years Ago
Scotts Bluff County officials walked away with several state offices in the annual meeting and election of county officials association in Omaha. Mary Jo Ellis, county register of deeds, was elected state president of clerks and register of deeds. Bob Downer, of Harrisburg, was named the secretary-treasurer. Don Stannard, couty treasurer, was named the head of county treasurers. Fred Lockwood was elected president of the state county commissioners association.
Gering city council members briefly discussed the recent supreme court decision on the natural gas rate dispute between the City of Sidney and the Kansas-Nebraska Gas Company. Councilmen felt the decision would favor the position of the City of Gering, who are also involved in rate disputes with the gas company.
President of the Scottsbluff-Gering Community Chest, Harold Stuckey, reported that $73,306.84 had been received or pledged, exceeding the goal of $65,570 by 112 percent.
Died: Claude “Shorty” Weaver, 81, Mesa, Arizona; Elizabeth Curtis, 56, Scottsbluff; Harry Ackerman, 85, Scottsbluff; Opal Bowen Cairns, 80, Mitchell; Earl G. Curtiss, 67, Kimball; Mrs. Hazel B. Fuller, 81, Boise, Idaho; Laura Buffum, 93, Scottsbluff; Mrs. Margaret Skidgel, 77, California; Floy Tonkin, 77, founder of the Weekly Jackson Hole Guide; Alice Swanson, 85, Gering.
40 Years Ago
Virgil F. Van Pelt, 44, Gering, died after suffering a heart attack while driving his car.
Gering High School automotive class refurbished a 1967 Jeep truck from the Gering Police Department as a class project. Mel Schneider is the class teacher.
Katahdin Chapter of DAR honored Eve Lovercheck, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. L.T. Lovercheck of Gering; Roxie Wynne, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Bruce Wynne of Harrisburg; and Paulynn Schaff, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. M.C. Schaff of Scottsbluff as Good Citizen winners.
Died: Otto J. Prohs, longtime Gering resident; Pearl Bearbower, 74, Scottsbluff; Minnie Morton, 79, Morrill; Fred Stricker, 69, Bayard; Martha Crumrine, 98, Gering; Hazen Stone, 65, Morrill; Edith Hyatt, Scottsbluff; Rosie Ruff, 89, Scottsbluff.
30 Years Ago
Former Banner County farmer Lloyd Chrisman celebrated his 100th birthday at the Western Nebraska Veterans Home.
The shooting death of an 11-year-old Mitchell boy was ruled an accident by Scotts Bluff County attorney Brian Silverman.
John McClellan, state highway commissioner, told members of the Gering Business Club that construction on a four-lane expressway could begin as early as 1993.
Died: Louis M. Castinado, 71, Scottsbluff; Donna Shannon, 61, Mitchell; Cody Arizmendez, 11, Mitchell; Lucille W. Goodwin, 83, former Gering resident; Etta Brown, 104, Gering; Ruth M. Cushing, 93, Scottsbluff.
20 Years Ago
The school board is asking for community input as it selects a new Gering superintendent. The search began in the fall when Gary Schmucker announced his retirement, effective at the end of the school year.
A nearly 1,500 pound safe donated in 1993 to the North Platte Valley Museum was moved to its new location in the main office of the museum. Once a fireproof depository at Gering National Bank, the safe will be used to store documents in a fireproof environment.
The price of a first class stamp will increase to 34 cents on Jan. 7, an increase of one cent.
Jared Berger, with a 14-0 record at 125 pounds and Pat True with a 14-1 mark at 140 pounds were Gering wrestlers ranked at the top of their weight class in the state.
10 Years Ago
After a 30-minute discussion between the board and members of the public, the Gering school board voted 4-2 against a measure to add tennis as a school sport.
Members of the Gering High School speech team say they are getting more out of the program than awards. Students say speech coach Tyler Thompson gives them confidence and training.
The Scottsbluff/Gering boys and girls swimming and diving teams earned dual meet victories over both North Platte and McCook.
