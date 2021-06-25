Yesteryears — June 24, 2021

Bob Sorensen was elected commander of Gering Post 36, American Legion.

“Love Rides the Rails or Will the Mail Train Run Tonight” was the melodrama scheduled for Oregon Trail Days.

Charles H. Scott was pesented a 50-year Masonic pin by Scotts Bluff Lodge No. 201.

Mr. and Mrs. Lawrence H. Warner of Harrisburg celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary.

Harold Kelsey was installed as state president of the Fraternal Order of Eagles at Fremont.

50 Years Ago

Tom Middleswart of Bridgeport, representing Dr. C. Bertrand Schultz, director of the University of Nebraska Museum at Lincoln, and Ken Quinn, staff member from the museum, were in Harrisburg, making preliminary evaluation of bones found 22 feet below the surface. It is believed that they belong to a member of the bison family or perhaps their ancestors.

A midnight nightmare was in store for Paul Curry, a 22-year-old Chadron State College student of Morrill as he was headed north on state highway spur 79B. Halfway across the North Platte River bridge, Curry ran out of bridge. Two sections of the bridge had been undermined and washed away. Patrolmen traveling behind Curry assisted him.