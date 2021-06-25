Yesteryears — June 24, 2021

Yesteryears
130 Years Ago
E.S. DeLaMatter purchased the Pickett farm for $375.
Honor roll in district No. 56 contaned the names of Farley Wells amd Mildred Morse.
Harry Gross took the contract for carrying the star mail route three times a week to Caldwell and Granger, both post offices in Kiowa precinct, which have long since disappeared from the map.
120 Years Ago
Born: to Mr. and Mrs. T.H. McComsey, a son.
Married: Frank A. McCreary and Miss Addie Robb.
Mrs. Laura Skelton died at the home of Dr. Georgia A. Fix and burial was made at Willford.
100 Years Ago
Mrs. Robert Walsh, Sr., died at Morrill, aged 75.
Mrs. Frances Phinney, wife of Dan Phinney, died.
Plans for a farmers cooperative sugar company were being fostered actively at Minatare.
Alliance went into the hole about $2,500 on a race meet staged in connection with the stockgrowers meeting.
An itinerant barber left in charge of Ernest Onstott’s shop whle the owner was on vacation decamped with all the tools and about $150 of other goods.
90 Years Ago
Died: Mrs. J.G. Neighbors, 61, at McGrew.
County Board of Equalization got busy raising assessments of about a hundred stocks.
Thermometer reading in Gering reached 103 degrees.
Married: Carl Kelly and Winifred Grant, Banner County; Jack Brashear and Julia Harper, Scottsbluff
70 Years Ago
Miss Janie Hamada, Gering, was elected national secretary of Future Homemakers of America.
Died: Mrs. T.L. O’Harra, former resident in Oregon.
LeRoy Rich and T.J. Lockwood were serving as scoutmasters to 20 Gering youths encamped at Laramie Peak.
A terrific hailstorm and flood hit the north side with millions in damage expected.
60 Years Ago
Died: Mrs. Carrie Bula, 83, Mitchell; Mrs. Gracie A. McCord, 82, of Altadena, California, pioneer resident of Scotts Bluff County; Clifford W. Dillon of Santa Monica, California, formerly of Scotts Bluff County; and Alyce K. Beatty, 47, Minatare.
The first classes to complete eight years at Gering Valley School included Terry Schlothauer, James Moore, Thomas Tyon, Kenneth Schwartz, Rick Reitz, Kenneth Weber, Jackie Mai, Sharon Schwab and Janice Schlothauer.
Bob Sorensen was elected commander of Gering Post 36, American Legion.
“Love Rides the Rails or Will the Mail Train Run Tonight” was the melodrama scheduled for Oregon Trail Days.
Charles H. Scott was pesented a 50-year Masonic pin by Scotts Bluff Lodge No. 201.
Mr. and Mrs. Lawrence H. Warner of Harrisburg celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary.
Harold Kelsey was installed as state president of the Fraternal Order of Eagles at Fremont.
50 Years Ago
Tom Middleswart of Bridgeport, representing Dr. C. Bertrand Schultz, director of the University of Nebraska Museum at Lincoln, and Ken Quinn, staff member from the museum, were in Harrisburg, making preliminary evaluation of bones found 22 feet below the surface. It is believed that they belong to a member of the bison family or perhaps their ancestors.
A midnight nightmare was in store for Paul Curry, a 22-year-old Chadron State College student of Morrill as he was headed north on state highway spur 79B. Halfway across the North Platte River bridge, Curry ran out of bridge. Two sections of the bridge had been undermined and washed away. Patrolmen traveling behind Curry assisted him.
Miss Sheree Ann Shetler, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. William Shetler of Gering, was crowned 1971 Soap Box Derby Queen.
Mrs. Warren Thurman was installed as senior regent of Women of the Moose, Chapter 1398.
Died: Vera S. La, 70, Fort Laramie; Philliip Engleman, 75, Scottsbluff; William Onstott, 88, former Gering and Banner County resident, died in Colorado; William S. Payne, 77, Huntley; Gene Kemper, 66, editor of the Alliance Times-Herald; Audrey Ann Yeager, 37, Scottsbluff.
40 Years Ago
Jennifer Hall was installed honored queen of Gering Job’s Daughters Bethel 32.
The Gering Merchants sponsored a Moonlight Treasure Hunt in downtown Gering.
Attending the 50th reunion of the Sunflower Class of 1931 were Evelyn Jennings Heuer, Vera Kennedy Dallas, Helen Collins Bartz, Eleanor Phillips Western, Harold Brown, Walter Jennings, Harlan Meyer and Maurice Scriven.
Died: Janet Davidson, 57, Scottsbluff; Mathilde Hiersche, 90, Scottsbluff; Ted Mues, 78, Bayard; Warren George, 66, Bayard; Evelyn Hedges, 60, former Gering resident; Glen Simianer, 87, former Minatare resident.
30 Years Ago
Western Sugar employees, along with state and local officials, broke ground on a new $36 million desugarization plant.
Members of the Gering School Board announced that Gary Schmucker had been hired as the district’s new Director of Business Services. Bruce Epstein was also named as the new high school principal.
Died: Nina Kafton, 81, Terrytown; Kathryn Rockwell, 80, Gering; Louise C. Haycraft, 79, Mitchell; Irlene F. Lotspeich, 79, former Scottsbluff resident.
20 Years Ago
City of Gering hosted Fourth of July celebration at Five Rocks Amphitheater, which included watermelon eating contests, evening music entertainment, food vendors and fireworks. The Heartland Expressway committee met with Nebraska Highway Commissioners to ask them to support the project of connecting Rapid City, South Dakota, with Denver, Colorado, through major Nebraska Panhandle cities, in order to get the project included in the upcoming federal transportation bill.
10 Years Ago
Rick Pivovar, district manager of the Central Plains District for the United States Postal Service, announced to Gering residents that city and rural carriers from the Gering post office would begin working out of the Scottsbluff post office.
The Aurora Loan Services building, the temporary home for Lincoln Elementary School while construction of a new building continues, experienced flooding.