Yesteryears June 3, 2021

Plans were started for a new Gering Public Library located across the street south of the post office.

Severe hail damage was sustained in Banner County during a hard rain storm.

50 Years Ago

Four residents of Gering will receive degrees at the commencement of the University of Nebraska Medical Center. Donna Curry will receive a bachelor of science in medical technology degree. Her brother, Douglas Curry, Milton Johnson and Lowell Stratton will receive doctor of medicine degrees.

The Rev. Alden B. Sears has been reassigned as pastor of the First United Methodist Church in Gering. The Rev. Gene Hagerman has been reassigned as pastor of the United Methodist Church in Gering, Melbeta and Bayard.

A committee on reorganization presented to the NPCAA board a plan calling for a complete overhaul of the Nebraska Panhandle Community Action Agency and the resignation of current directors.

Col. Hans J. Holtorf Jr., Gering, was speaker at the Memorial Day services at West Lawn Cemetery.

Foreclosures were filed on about 75 properties in Scotts Bluff County by County Attorney Marvin Holscher. The suits were filed on the county treasurer’s certificates of tax sales.