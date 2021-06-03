Yesteryears June 3, 2021

YesterYears
130 Years Ago
O.M. Formerly of Hull, died in Iowa.
Gottfried Kamann and Whilhelmina Bremer were married.
Father and mother of the Gompert brothers arrived from Germany to reside on Dutch flats.
Rain fell during the week, making farmers feel safer.
110 Years Ago
Married: Earl Harshman and Miss Elsie Brown of Minatare.
H.L. Sams and Fred L. Burns were Republican candidates for county treasurer.
90 Years Ago
Miss Mary Mae Holmes came from Central City to become county demonstration agent.
Died: Mrs. Wm. T. McKelvey, 69, at Bayard.
Beauty Girl Ice Cream was introduced to the public as an added production of the cheese company.
W.D. Lippitt was advanced in the position of president of the Great Western Sugar Company, succeeding W.L. Petriken, resigned.
80 Years Ago
Married: Tellford Ewing and Helen Logan; Mildred Shaul and Joseph Henderson; Russell Hoff and Hortense Reichenberg.
Cleo Gering was elected Noble Grand of Gering Odd Fellows.
Mrs. Lillie Reavis was severely injured when a car in which she was riding turned over in Kansas. Mrs. J.W. Galford, Marion Johnson, Marjorie McClanahan and Mickey Reavis, also in the car, were less seriously injured.
Norma Neeley was graduated with magna cum laude honors at Hastings College.
Rex Cross sustained a severe back injury in an auto accident near Laramie, Wyoming.
70 Years Ago
Lloyd E. Watt, pastor of the Gering Methodist Church for five years, left for a Lincoln church. A.J. Rich, Aurora, succeeded him here.
Miss Betty Ewing, Gering, was named Queen of the annual DAV rodeo.
Died: Mrs. Mabel Shumway, Raymond Laidlaw, pioneer western Nebraska, in California; C.I. Nycum, Scottsbluff.
Married: Patricia Abbott and Robert Genereau; Arlene Hulbert and Marvin Batt; Grace DeBelly and Orville Kemling; Elsie Quindt and Edward Hilzer.
60 Years Ago
Mrs. Arnold C. Bronson, Mitchell, was chosen one of 14 Nebraskans who received Ak-Sar-Ben’s Annual Good Neighbor award.
The new Chevron service station was constructed at the corner of Tenth and M Streets. The spot was previously the site of the first brick building in Gering, built in 1889.
Plans were started for a new Gering Public Library located across the street south of the post office.
Severe hail damage was sustained in Banner County during a hard rain storm.
50 Years Ago
Four residents of Gering will receive degrees at the commencement of the University of Nebraska Medical Center. Donna Curry will receive a bachelor of science in medical technology degree. Her brother, Douglas Curry, Milton Johnson and Lowell Stratton will receive doctor of medicine degrees.
The Rev. Alden B. Sears has been reassigned as pastor of the First United Methodist Church in Gering. The Rev. Gene Hagerman has been reassigned as pastor of the United Methodist Church in Gering, Melbeta and Bayard.
A committee on reorganization presented to the NPCAA board a plan calling for a complete overhaul of the Nebraska Panhandle Community Action Agency and the resignation of current directors.
Col. Hans J. Holtorf Jr., Gering, was speaker at the Memorial Day services at West Lawn Cemetery.
Foreclosures were filed on about 75 properties in Scotts Bluff County by County Attorney Marvin Holscher. The suits were filed on the county treasurer’s certificates of tax sales.
Died: Mrs. Earl H. Moody, 49, Pasco, Washington; Harry Clause, California, formerly of Gering; Mrs. Myrtle Carey, 81; Lyle E. Becker, 62, Mitchell; Harold r. Dougherty, 53, Mitchell; Francis T. Jessup, 64, Scottsbluff; Robert Conrad, 36, Redington, killed in a tractor accident; Mrs. Henry Butler, Casper; Cruz Sanchez, 29, Scottsbluff; Dorothy M. Jarvis, 89, Gering.
40 Years Ago
Gering School Board honored Twyla Fulk for her ten years of service to the board as secretary-treasurer and retiring teacher Maxine Davis for 34 years of service.
Henry Mowery, oldest citizen in Minatare, has the honor of being the Grand Marshall of the fourth annual Minatare Community Days parade.
A grand opening of the Ben Franklin Store in Gering was held.
Died: J. Merle Hughes, 77, Scottsbluff; Gerald Kraski, 31, Bayard; Alex Lackman, 67, former Scottsbluff resident; Alice Gerlock, 71, Scottsbluff; Mildred Hayne, 74, former Panhandle resident; Frances E. Smith, 82, Gering; Anna Orser, 86, Gering; Ann Duffy, 77, Scottsbluff; May Midgley, 61, Morrill; Henry Herdt, 71, Scottsbluff and George McDonald, 75, Mitchell.
30 Years Ago
Two rare white tigers, among a litter of four, were born at the Riverside Zoo.
Al Heuton of Ottumwa, Iowa, was named as the new director of the Panhandle Area Development District.
In a special meeting, the Gering City Council reversed its earlier decision to deny all beer permits for Oregon Trail Days.
Died: Vesta B. Teten, 77, Scottsbluff; Frank M. Trejo, 56, Scottsbluff; Doris E. Smith, 84, Scottsbluff; Eva Mitchell, 80, Scottsbluff.
20 Years Ago
Theatre West kicked off summer season with “Clue, The Musical” on the stage of the Little Theatre at Western Nebraska Community College.
Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Department started an awareness campaign on fertilizer theft, which was becoming more common due to a major component, anhydrous ammonia, being an ingredient for a recipe of methamphetamine.
Members of the National Pony Express Association galloped on horses through Gering in a ceremonial re-ride of the famous mail route.
10 Years Ago
Around 90 Terrytown residents attended a meeting for information and preparation for evacuation in case the North Platte River reaches major flooding levels.
American Legion District 4 Vice Commander James Todd was the guest speaker at the Memorial Day service hosted by American Legion Post 36 at West Lawn Cemetery.
The Scotts Bluff National Monument added six new fiberglass oxen to their interpretive wagon exhibit near Highway 92.