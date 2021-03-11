Yesteryears March 11 2021

The 1980-81 Banner County boys’ basketball team will be the first from Banner County ever to play in the state Class D Tournament in Lincoln.

Public meetings to discuss the possible consolidation of Minatare, Melbeta and McGrew have been scheduled.

Gering City Council voted to extend the city’s present dog barking ordinance to include daylight hours.

30 Years Ago

Star Bus Lines announced it would cease operations on April 1.

Jeremiah Strong, an eighth grader at Gering Junior High, won the 1991 Scotts Bluff County spelling contest.

The City of Gering entered negotiations with property owners along 10th Street to clear the land needed for the new Civic Center.

20 Years Ago

The list of candidates for Gering City Administrator was down to two finalists. Michael Steklac of Keego Harbor, Michigan, and Steven Shertel of Fayetteville, Arkansas, were selected as finalists after three candidates interviewed for the position.