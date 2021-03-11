Yesteryears March 11 2021

130 Years Ago
The law permitting the filing of timber claims was repealed.
Elder George Sowerwine discontinued his regular services held in Gering, awaiting less inclement weather.
Theodore D. Duetsch, Daniel W. Warner, Isaac N. Rose, Richard Beebe and Miss Lora Sirpless advertised for final proof.
120 Years Ago
The Burlington placed an iron fence around the grave of Rebecca Winters.
Exclusive passenger train service suspended the mixed train on the Burlington.
110 Years Ago
Favel L. Wright was nominated for mayor of Scottsbluff.
C.B. Hill, formerly of Torrington, was starting a paper at Henry.
Vandenburg and Baskins were building a new laundry building at Scottsbluff.
John Peters, long time resident of Banner County, decided to remove to Kansas, Millard F. Block purchasing his ranch.
100 Years Ago
J.D. Fugate removed from Henry to Gering.
The L.J. Wyman ranch at Lyman was sold to M.K. Stufft for $60,000.
A.N. Mathers and A.B. Wood were touring Florida and Cuba with the National Editorial Association.
A special election called to vote on issuing $125,000 bonds for the Gering-Scottsbluff and other bridges in the county.
90 Years Ago
The NPV Cheese Company embarked on the manufacture of ice cream and butter.
Six candidates in the field at Scottsbluff for water commissioner.
80 Years Ago
Goldie Ewing Wilson published a book of original poetry.
H. Yensen, valley pioneer, was honored by the Gering Lions Club on the occasion of his announced removal to Idaho.
Mrs. F.Q. Hinshaw elected president of the Gering Women’s Club.
70 Years Ago
Senator Dwight Griswold and associates purchased the Gering National Bank.
Governors Dan Thorton, Cal Peterson and the Nebraska Legislature were scheduled to visit Gering for a valley chambers meeting.
Gering High was eliminated from the state basketball tourney by Wayne.
60 Years Ago
The Gering Bulldogs, coached by Don Knauss, defeated the Grand Island Islanders, 53-49 at Lincoln during the basketball tournament.
C.W. “Bill” Lyman was re-elected as chairman of Oregon Trail Days.
George Myers of Gering was re-appointed by Governor Frank Morrison to the Nebraska Board of Health.
Two issues of importance were scheduled to come up in the Gering city elections. They were a $291,000 bond issue for revamping the Gering water supply system and the proposed sale of city property located on Q Street, south of the county courthouse.
Newly elected officers of the Gering Women’s Club were: Mrs. Marvin Ewing, president; Mrs. Fred Tallon, first vice-president; Mrs. Orin Moore, second vice president; Mrs. A.A. Miller, third vice president; Miss Marie Know, secretary; and Mrs. Waldo Dutton, treasurer.
50 Years Ago
Van Steckelberg, Gering football coach, resigned.
The appointment of R.C. Irwin as sales manager of Lockwood Corporation was announced by Joe Asche, vice president of marketing.
The Gering Board of Education approved a new dress code for junior and senior high school. Included, boy’s hair no longer than the top of a regular shirt collar, no mini skirts, except with special permission.
Candy Gingrich chosen G-Club sweetheart.
40 Years Ago
A new beautification project by the Chamber of Commerce will spruce up the Gering-Scottsbluff highway.
The 1980-81 Banner County boys’ basketball team will be the first from Banner County ever to play in the state Class D Tournament in Lincoln.
Public meetings to discuss the possible consolidation of Minatare, Melbeta and McGrew have been scheduled.
Gering City Council voted to extend the city’s present dog barking ordinance to include daylight hours.
30 Years Ago
Star Bus Lines announced it would cease operations on April 1.
Jeremiah Strong, an eighth grader at Gering Junior High, won the 1991 Scotts Bluff County spelling contest.
The City of Gering entered negotiations with property owners along 10th Street to clear the land needed for the new Civic Center.
20 Years Ago
The list of candidates for Gering City Administrator was down to two finalists. Michael Steklac of Keego Harbor, Michigan, and Steven Shertel of Fayetteville, Arkansas, were selected as finalists after three candidates interviewed for the position.
A cabin designated as the second log dwelling built in the original township of Gering will be moved to the North Platte Valley Museum. The cabin, built in 1887, will be moved from its current location at 820/830 N Street and will be restored as an exhibit.
10 Years Ago
Gering mayor Edwin Mayo talked to the Courier about his “Goals and Objectives,” a set of initiatives laid out on a bulletin board in his office at City Hall.
Gering High School journalism students were learning about the evolving technology in the field.
Died: Jeremy L. Brunner, 32, Gering; Dorothy E. Fletcher, 87, Scottsbluff; Donald W. Lindhorst, 83, Gering; Pearl M. (Tompsett) Spencer, 79, Scottsbluff.