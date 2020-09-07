YESTERYEARS — Sept. 3

130 Years Ago
C.M. Moffitt was appointed postmaster at Harrisburg to succeed Chas. H. Randall.
The Belmont & Froid canal scheme was being presented to the landowners along the south side of the river.
120 Years Ago
Fred Catzer of Caldwell left for a visit to his native land in Bohemia.
J.D. Jordan of Alliance purchased the Orr Ranch southeast of Gering.
Contract for the Sunflower bridge was left to Sheeley and O’Shea. It was to be south of the present location in Mitchell, then called Sunflower.
110 Years Ago
Married: J.C. Lynch and Miss Irma Jones.
The Courier was carrying propaganda for closing stores at 7:30 p.m. instead of 10 or 11 at night.
100 Years Ago
Married: Rank Duff and Miss Alma Sonnaband; Rev. Claude E. Richmond and Miss Mabel Reeder.
N.R. Lovelace had a 50-bushel yield of wheat on his farm south of town.
The Gering band was employed to play at the Wyoming State Fair in Douglas.
“Big Charlie” Lana was endorsed by the community club for a night watchman.
The articles of incorporation and stock subscription of a milling company were the special activity of the week, 28 stockholders already having been secured.
90 Years Ago
Mrs. Bertha Lawyer, 55, died.
Assets of Melbeta State Bank acquired by First National Bank of Minatare.
Robert Glenn, 18, son of Mr. and Mrs. L.R. Glenn of Henry fatally injured when his head struck a rock in diving.
Ralph W. Hobart, former district judge who resigned and removed to California in 1924, died there.
Martin Montz, 72, pioneer of Banner and Scotts Bluff Counties, died.
80 Years Ago
Three ladies organizations of the Gering Methodist Church merged into the Woman’s Society of Christian Service.
Died: Mrs. Amanda Jane Wright, one of the valley’s earliest settlers, possibly the first white woman to live in this area, settling in Wright’s Gap in 1880.
Mrs. August Lindstrom and daughter, who had been trying to secure passage to Gering from Sweden, reached here safely. The ship on which they sailed had been the subject of a Hitler war warning.
Married: Beulah Pattison and Chester Michel, in Nampa, Idaho.
The McCosh Drug was advertising giant tables for a nickel and Fred Masek 600 x 16 tires for $5.95. Raser Market featured choice beef roasts for 16 cents.
70 Years Ago
W.G. Scofield died suddenly; Dr. Harriet Dexter, pioneer Gering doctor, died in New Jersey; Mrs. Perville Rife passed away in Gering.
Bob Gentry was starting as a guard on the Nebraska Wesleyan football squad.
Jerry Barton, stellar Gering quarterback, sustained an ankle injury and may be out of the lineup for the season.
60 Years Ago
School and City of Gering valuation raised about $300,000. The total school-city levy dropped about 5 mills. All other cities and villages in the county took small levy reductions.
The enrollment at Gering schools totaled 1,604.
The Ted B. Millers and their daughter, Mrs. G.E. Deer of Seattle were on a tour of Europe.
There were 75 Gering young folk listed as starting or continuing attendance at various universities. Phyllis Masek was to attend the University of Vienna, Austria.
Bradney Service was robbed of nearly $300.
50 Years Ago
Glen Ross, son of Mr. and Mrs. Willard Ross, copped the reserve championship in the 4-H baby beef class.
Sandy Cooper, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Earl Cooper, upset tradition in the fair when she showed her 1,139-pound Hereford-Charolais cross baby beef as the grand champion 4-H beef. She also had the crossbred champion heifer.
Virl Davis, spokesman for the Gering board of education, told a group of objecting parents that the busing of their children from Lincoln Elementary School in Central Gering was necessary because of overcrowding.
Roberta Boyd, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Willis Boyd and a member of Happy Learners 4-H club, was named the grand champion food exhibitor.
Lee Ann Helzer, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth Helzer, was named grand champion at the fair in clothing construction. Candy Gingrich, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Gary Gingrich, named at champion judge, together with Lee Ann. Cherie Ross, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Glen Ross, repeated as the grand champion gardener at the fair. Gordon Meisner, son of Mr. and Mrs. Harold Meisner named champion beet grower. Richard Groskopf, son of Mr. and Mrs. William Groskopf, walked away with two grand champions at the fair with his hand-crafted FM radio-phonograph. He built the electrical unit to win the electronics championship and cabinet for the woodworking championship.
Died: Henry Kautz, 85, Gering; William B. Kelley, 72, Kimball; John D. Harsh, 92, Mitchell; Leona A. Drake, 66, California; Viola M. Mitchell, 6, Gering; Eli Snider, 70, Scottsbluff; Albert W. Thomas, 79, former Gering police chief; Charles F. Lyman, 89, respected Gering citizen; David T. Speedlin, 56, Scotts Bluff County superintendent of schools; Josephine Thunderbull, 94, Gering.
40 Years Ago
Scott Brass and Lloyd Engelman were chosen co-captains for the Gering Bulldogs opening game against Mitchell.
Anna-Karin Arbman, 17, of Stockholm, Sweden, will spend the year as an exchange student with the Lowell Jacobsen family of Gering.
Gering senior band will perform in their new uniforms during the opening football game.
Died: Samuel Barton Jr., 76, Gering; Allan Lincoln, 89, former Bayard resident; Arthur Hehnke Sr., 85, Gering; Edward House, 87, Mitchell; Bill Piper, 72, former Mitchell resident; Carl Vohland Jr., 55, Gering.
30 Years Ago
The City of Gering revealed it would like to purchase all the property on the eastern half of block six along 10th Street for the development of a Civic Center.
Gering drafted a letter to Union Pacific Railroad requesting they modify their train whistles to reduce the sound levels. The city has dealt with numerous citizen complaints about excessive train whistle noise in their neighborhoods.
Died: Alma Zalud, 76, Mitchell; Patsy R. Hansen, 58, Scottsbluff; Joseph Alberto Mendez, 18, Mitchell; Maria Elida Vallejo, 58, Gering; James D. Fennimore, 73, Scottsbluff; Wayne Meston Kauble, 67, former Gering resident.
20 Years Ago
The deaths of two local teenagers remained a mystery as no fingerprints were found on the weapon used in the shootings June 25 at West Lawn Cemetery. The bodies of Terry J. Ragan and Adam C. Schlaepfer were found at the scene, however the lone weapon found at the scene returned no fingerprints.
Warren Hinrichs of Spokane, Washington, was in Gering to apply a fresh coat of silver paint to the flagpole at the Scotts Bluff County courthouse. Hinrichs travels the country painting flagpoles. This was pole number 201 for Hinrichs this summer.
10 Years Ago
The Steel Grill was looking into the possibility of adding an elevated deck to be built on the roof of the restaurant.
Died: Almena Kniss Bernhardt, 92, Gering; Doris M. Holtorf, 83, former Gering resident, now of Loveland, Colorado; Carol Ann Lacy, 64, of Greeley, Colorado, formerly of Scottsbluff; Duane L. Whitaker, 81, of Minatare.
A 49-yard run by Danny O’Boyle was the lone score for Gering as the Bulldogs fell 31-7 against Holdrege.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!