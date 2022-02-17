8 headed to state

Keenan decisioned Brett Powers of Beatrice for third in the 152 bracket and will go against Waverly’s Kemper Reed, second in B1. Awiszus got his first loss of the year to Beatrice’s Deegan Nelson in the first sudden victory 7-5 to finish second in 182. He will face off against the third place finisher in B1, Wayne’s Dakota Spann.

Gorsuch fell to Bearcat Sebastien Boyle in a 13-3 major decision to finish fourth in the 195 bracket. He will go against the winner of B2 in Bennington’s Luke MacDonald.

Schwartzkopf is the Bulldog’s top place finisher as he downed Beatrice’s Brock Ostdiek on a 16-9 decision in 220. He will get Columbus Scotus’s Spencer Wittwer, who finished fourth in B2. Rocheleau finished fourth in 285 after being pinned by Gothenburg’s Jacob Olson and will face the first place finisher from B1 in Waverly’s Trevor Brown.

Before state, Dane wants to work on a few things to improve his wrestling, like “being more on the attack on my feet and turning on top.”

Dane will face Columbus Lakeview’s Levi Lujelusche, who finished fourth in B3.

The state tournament will take place in Omaha Feb. 17-19.

Bryanna Winner is the sports editor at starherald.com. She can be reached at 308-632-9045 or via email at bryanna.winner@starherald.com.

