8 headed to state

The Gering Bulldogs finished third with 142.5 points behind Beatrice’s 165 and Scottsbluff’s 189.5 points following day two of the Class B, District 4 tournament on Saturday, Feb. 12.
Even though they will send eight to the state tournament, junior Ashton Dane believes they didn’t compete at their best.
“I don’t think we wrestled to our full potential, but we wrestled good,” he said. “We lost a couple of matches that we shouldn’t have.”
The first weight class to finish was the 106 bracket, which saw Bearcat Christopher Gamino and Dane face off to see who will be the district champion. Dane would pin Gamino in 6:18 for his second district championship.
“It feels good. It was a good match last year, and it was a good match this year,” Dane said.
Other Bulldogs in the top four include Isaiah Murillo, AJ Stone, Keenan Allen, Jacob Awiszus, Taydon Gorsuch, Collin Schwartzkopf and Sam Rocheleau.
Murillo finished third in 113 after decisioning Scottsbluff’s Oscar Felix 4-3 and will go against the second place finisher from B1 in West Point-Beemer’s Edward Pena. Stone beat Bearcat Milo Cervantes in a 1-0 decision in 138 and will face Mount Michael Benedictine’s Jake Harris, the second place finisher in B2.
Keenan decisioned Brett Powers of Beatrice for third in the 152 bracket and will go against Waverly’s Kemper Reed, second in B1. Awiszus got his first loss of the year to Beatrice’s Deegan Nelson in the first sudden victory 7-5 to finish second in 182. He will face off against the third place finisher in B1, Wayne’s Dakota Spann.
Gorsuch fell to Bearcat Sebastien Boyle in a 13-3 major decision to finish fourth in the 195 bracket. He will go against the winner of B2 in Bennington’s Luke MacDonald.
Schwartzkopf is the Bulldog’s top place finisher as he downed Beatrice’s Brock Ostdiek on a 16-9 decision in 220. He will get Columbus Scotus’s Spencer Wittwer, who finished fourth in B2. Rocheleau finished fourth in 285 after being pinned by Gothenburg’s Jacob Olson and will face the first place finisher from B1 in Waverly’s Trevor Brown.
Before state, Dane wants to work on a few things to improve his wrestling, like “being more on the attack on my feet and turning on top.”
Dane will face Columbus Lakeview’s Levi Lujelusche, who finished fourth in B3.
The state tournament will take place in Omaha Feb. 17-19.
