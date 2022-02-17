Cougars win 19th straight win

STERLING, Colo. – The 4th-ranked Western Nebraska Community College women’s basketball team put all 13 players in the score book as the Cougar women rolled to an 85-51 win over Northeastern Junior College Tuesday, Feb. 15 in Sterling, Colorado.

The win was the Cougars' 19th straight and moved the Cougars to 24-1 on the season with two regular season games left.

“The team has definitely been playing through a lot of adversity,” WNCC sophomore Ale’Jah Douglas said. “For us, it’s not so much about the winning but more so how we win and what our team is working on within to accomplish what we want to entering post season.”

A big reason for the win is the team’s depth. All 13 players that played scored, led by Douglas with 19 points followed by Martrice Brooks with 14.

“It says a lot for everyone to be able to come into the game and contribute,” Douglas said. “The depth of this team is solid in each position with anyone being able to come into the game and do their thing in many different ways. This is what allows us to throw so many different looks at teams to keep them on their feet with not knowing what we’re going to do.”