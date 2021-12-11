Fava earns NJCAA First Team All-American honor

As for the NJCAA honor, Fava is one of 12 players on the first team, joining Region IX player Makenzie Templeton from Central Wyoming College on the team. There were also 12 players selected for the second team and another six for honorable mention.

Fava said her season was all right, but it could have been better.

“Personally, this season was pretty good. I had a lot of kills and I improved a lot,” she said. “But I’m not satisfied. I want to get better and keep working to get where I want to be.”

Fava had an outstanding all-around season on the court. Fava finished the year with 549 kills, 512 digs, 67 aces, and 290 service points. She averaged 3.81 kills per set.

Fava said what she did on the court shows that she is not just an outside hitter.

“Having over 500 kills and 500 digs in a season shows that I’m not just an outside hitter, but I can play back row too,” she said. “And it helps me a lot since I’m not very tall.”

It should be no surprise of Fava’s volleyball skills since she has been playing volleyball since she was six years old.