Gering B&C falls to WESTCO Express

The Gering B&C Juniors traveled across the river to Scottsbluff to take on the WESTCO Express, falling 9-2 to the junior WESTCO team on Tuesday, June 28.

It was the Gering team that jumped out to an early lead, putting the first run on the board with a Kelan Dunn ground ball that brought in Rece Knight off of a Blake Grasmick error.

Overall in the evening, the B&C juniors don’t believe they played to the level they hold themselves to.

“We definitely didn’t play up to the standard we expect and demand from our players,” B&C coach Grant Rimington said. “We had a few defensive errors and we let the game get away from us, and we just weren’t very mentally tough out there today.”

The Express would start the game off slow, not putting up any runs until the bottom of the third inning, where they scored five, putting the score at 5-1.

“I think we came out a little slow and got off to a slow start, we made some errors in the field, but we jumped back on them after that,” Express coach Nat Andresen said.

The biggest scoring run for the Express was the bottom of the third inning, where a double from Micheal Fisher brought in Sam Bowlin and Mical Villagrana. That was followed up by a Dawson Barrett ground ball that brought in Fisher. The scoring was rounded out by Thatcher Thomalla who hit a ground ball to left field that brought in Jhett Webb and Barrett.

The Express bolstered their lead in the bottom of the fourth inning with a single from Grasmick that brought in Bowlin, then a ground out from Fisher brought in Villagrana.

B&C scored their final run of the night with a Barron Williams single that brought in Boston Gable.

The Express finished out scoring for the evening with a sacrifice fly by Thomalla that brought in Fisher, followed by a throwing error that helped bring in Webb.

B&C plans to get back on the field to practice hard and improve the standards of their play.

“We’ll definitely work on fundamentals, working on our throws across the diamond, making sure we’re doing everything right and we have nine guys going to the right spots. Just trying to clean things up for districts,” Rimington said.

B&C traveled to Alliance on Wednesday, June 29 for a junior/senior doubleheader. B&C took a 10-6 win over the Spartans.

GER 100 100 0 - 2 8 4

WSTC 005 202 x - 9 8 3

WP - Oscar Felix

LP - Barron Williams

2B- Micheal Fisher, Mical Villagrana, Dawson Barrett (Express), Carsen Mashek (B&C)