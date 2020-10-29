Gering’s Madison Seiler wins Class B gold

Seiler said that is great to have two Panhandle runners in the top 10 and it shows a lot about the runners out west.

“It definitely says that western Nebraska is tough competition and we know that not a lot of schools from the east look at us [seriously],” she said. “What some of us girls did today they will be looking out definitely.”

The Class B race was a tight finish as the top four girls were all withing 30 seconds of each other. Seiler said she knew it was going to be a battle before the race even started.

“I went into the race knowing four girls were up to win the state title,” she said. “I needed to have a mindset that I could hammer this course out knowing that there were girls who love to compete just as much as I do.”

Seiler ended on top just ahead of Skutt’s Bunda. McCook’s Samantha Rodewald finished third in 19:19.5 while York’s Kassidy Stuckey took fourth in 19:27.7. Bunda is the only senior of the foursome. Seiler and Rodewald are sophomores while Stuckey is a freshman.

Gering’s road to taking eighth as a team showed the depth of the Bulldog team. Gering finished with 113 points. Seward won the team title with 55 points followed by Elkhorn with 57 and Omaha Skutt with 84.