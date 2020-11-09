Gering’s Plummer goes from building houses in Minecraft to competing on E Sports team

Plummer said he really likes the challenges of playing online multiplayer games.

“It’s always changing. There are updates that always change the game and make it difficult to play,” he said. “One week you can be doing one thing (successfully), and the next it’s the worst thing you can be doing in the game.”

Plummer’s gaming prowess has opened up opportunities for him beyond high school, he said.

“I was sitting in third period in history class, and I got an email from Northwestern College in Iowa,” he said. “(The email) said, ‘We would like to talk to you about recruiting. We talked to Mr. Marez about it, and he directed you to us. We would like to keep in contact with you.’”

Plummer said he never really had aspirations to compete in E Sports.

“I didn’t think I was going to do E Sports in high school,” he said. “I didn’t think it was going to be a thing. I just thought I was some kid building a house in Minecraft in 2010.”

Gering’s Rocket League team won it’s first round game and is now headed to the second round of the Nebraska state competition.

Plummer and his teammates on the Gering E Sports team will next be in action on Tuesday and Thursday in Rocket League play.

