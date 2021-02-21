Gering wrestlers win team title; Scottsbluff's Paul Garcia wins fourth state title

OMAHA — The Gering wrestling team claimed its first state championship in 24 years edging out Beatrice 116.5 to 112.5 during the NSAA State Wrestling Championships on Saturday.

The Bulldogs had to have some chips fall their way to win the Class B title. Beatrice needed to win all three of its title matches and score bonus points to overtake Gering, but fell short as they closed the gap to 116.5 to 112.5.

Gering coach Jarred Berger said his team was pumped about winning the school’s first team title since 1997.

“We were pretty elated. We were super excited. We we’re pumped up,” he said. “It’s been a long time coming. This was a goal of theirs at the beginning of the season. Anytime you accomplish a really big goal like that, it feels really good.”

Winning a state title without an individual state champion is an unheard of feat, Berger said.

“I don’t know if it’s ever been done in this state. I haven’t done the research, but I don’t think Gering has ever done it without a state champ. It was a little bit different, but we’re state champs,” he said.

Berger, who has been the Bulldogs coach for four years, said the program has been steadily building to this moment.