Local runners qualify for State

Across Nebraska, cross country teams ran in their district invites to determine the lineups for the state cross country meet with several local runners qualifying for the state meet at the Kearney Country Club.

In Class B, the Gering Bulldogs ran successful races on both sides, as Maddie Seiler won with a time of 18:52.50, with teammate Jadyn Scott finishing third. The girls qualified as a team as well as Scottsbluff’s Kaylee Charboneau finishing fourth to secure her spot in state.

“With the wind, we really weren’t sure what to expect and on top of that, it’s a new course and we were trying to get a gauge of what we wanted to do, but the wind threw that out the window,” Gering coach Rick Marez said. “We knew we had to just compete and worry about times and I thought we did a great job of that, just putting ourselves into position in the race that worked in our favor.”

On the boys side, Bryce Carillo was the highest local finisher in sixth place, with Scottsbluff’s Hans Bastron taking seventh followed by Carillo’s teammate Nathan Seiler in eighth place.

With both teams having multiple kids running in Kearney, they are focusing their attention on having the best team results.

“I feel like we can go down and have a successful state meet. Maddie is running well, she wants to compete for her third championship, Jadyn Scott is really running well, if she medals and the other girls stay consistent I think we can be top five,” Marez said.

Other qualifiers for Class B state include Scottsbluff’s James Adams.

In Class C-5, both the Sidney Red Raiders’ teams qualified for state in Kearney. Other C-5 qualifiers included the Chadron girls team with their second place finish, as well as Alliance’s Benjamin Cassat-Reina.

The final race of the season will be the state meet at the Kearny Country Club on Oct. 21, where each team will be going for their best results.