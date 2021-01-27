BBDC Seeking to Transition Bands on the Bricks Summer Concert Event

Box Butte Development Corporation (BBDC) Board of Directors at their regularly scheduled meeting on January 13th decided to seek a new entity to put on the Bands on the Bricks Summer Concert Series. Due to no one organizing the event under contract, we are looking to offer a mini-grant to any entity who wants to organize a "Like" event. If you are a Civic Group, Church, Private Business, Non-Profit, we encourage you to apply. If there is no interest, then the events will cease to exist for summer 2021.

Interested parties must submit a grant application to BBDC by the end of the business day on Monday, March 1st, 2021, at 5 p.m.

Specifications:

Entertainment District venue is not required to be used for event, an SDL will need to be obtained

Must submit a budget, event summary, and a COVID Plan B just in case

Sound has come from Oasis Music (Stage optional)

We have resources available if need help booking bands

3 bands are interested in keeping contracts to come back

Events can run from May through September with a final report submitted to BBDC, along with receipts for reimbursement, no more than 30 days following your event.

"Bands on the Bricks has been a great community event and a lot of fun for most, however, we feel it has never fit the mission of BBDC and therefore hope to pass it on after a 5 year run." said Chelsie Herian, BBDC Executive Director. "I would also like to give a sincere thank you to all of the past sponsors and volunteers" added Herian.