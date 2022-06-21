Mildred Duhon of Alliance celebrated her 107th birthday on Monday, June 20. She was born to Avery and Rufus (R.K.) Thomas on June 20, 1915 in Angora, Neb. She is the wife of the late Frank Duhon of Hemingford and a current resident of Highland Park Care Center.

Her children, four grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren would like to host a card shower to celebrate. Cards may be sent to Mildred Duhon at 1633 Sweetwater Ave, Alliance, NE 69301.

Mildred loves receiving cards and would enjoy hearing from you.

CELEBRATING 107TH BIRTHDAY

