Battling back from injury

Ten days after the accident he was still very optimistic and in good spirits. He got the good news that he would be going home.

Smith met with a specialist from Denver to get an opinion on his leg.

“Ultimately it comes down to I have a lot of good feeling in my foot but the tendons and the nerves are missing,” Smith said. “I asked him for some real honesty in which way he would go or what his professional opinion was. He said ‘amputation’.”

The specialist advised him to amputate the leg because even after the countless surgeries that it will require there’s no guarantee that it will fix it and he will always be restricted on what he can do. He is scheduled for an amputation on May 6, 2021. Until then they are trying to keep the infection down and keep him comfortable.

“On May 6th I’m going to walk in with a leg and walk out without one,” Smith said. “I don’t know what the recovery process for that is, I don’t know when I’ll get my first prosthetic… it’s all going to be a new challenge. I’ll have to learn how to walk all over again, how to shower, how to stand there and do dishes at the sink.”

He hopes what he has learned from his accident can inspire others.