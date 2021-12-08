Bobcat Gingerbread House Contest

The High Ability Learner Program is hosting a gingerbread house contest for All Bobcat students. Students will utilize their creativity, scientific processes, and ingenuity to build a “gingerbread house”.

Students may utilize any materials readily available to them. If you do not have access to Gingerbread, you may use:

Vegetable (think carrot sticks/celery)

Graham cracker house

Pretzels

Any readily available food

Prizes will be awarded to the best “house” voted by the Hemingford School staff for each level PK-3, 4-8, and 9-12.

Email picture, student name, and grade to Mrs. Talkington at atalkington@gubn.org by Tuesday December 14.

Winners will be announced in The Ledger on Facebook and prizes will be awarded before Christmas Break.