Bobcats recognized for excellence

The Hemingford District 10 Board of Education recognized three Bobcats during their meeting for Bobcat Excellence.

“These first three students were recognized for their excellence as a student,” said Superintendent Dr. Travis Miller. “We need to work on the general criteria of this award but we need to recognize students when they have significant accomplishments at high levels and also students that have great character.”

Congratulations to Taren Hunter, Rylie Wright, and Arielle Lawrence on being recognized for Bobcat Excellence by the Board of Education. These students were the Believers and Achievers nominees for Hemingford High School.

Each student was given a custom Bobcat Excellence cup made by MC Signs that was filled with taffy from Local along with a gift certificate to Treasured Grounds for a smoothie.

“Mr. Arneson and I will be thinking through some ways to identify elementary students doing great things,” said Miller. “It’s almost easier to highlight high school students for their achievements but it’s important to recognize all students for their achievements and great strides in growth.”

The consent calendar, minutes from the Sept. meeting and claims for October in the amount of $383,049.87 were discussed and approved by the board.

Student Board Representative Arielle Lawrence provided a student update to the board. She noted the progress on the Student Board Member Initiative.

“I am preparing the logistics of the ‘Happiness Starts with You’ program in order for it to possibly be in effect with the Hop Squad program for mental health awareness weeks and suicide prevention month later in the year,” she stated. “I would also like to present the idea of updating our banners in the gym for academics and sports in order to display our current achievements.”

The process of taking down the banners to be updated and displayed in a new way has begun. Stay tuned for further pictures and a story on that.

Lawrence also pitched the idea of refillable popcorn buckets to the board for home games.

“I saw families carrying refillable buckets for popcorn at the game in Morrill,” she said. “I thought this may be a very profitable and crowd engaging use for the concession stands.”

September HHS Bobcat Pride Award Winners were announced as Natasha Randolph, Emily Johnston, Gavin Bell, Jayce Haas and Arielle Lawrence.

Hemingford High/Junior High Principal Misty Curtis gave an update on the Culture and Community Committee during her admin report.

“At the HHS staff meeting teachers shared things that are going amazing so far this year,” she said.

Some of the statements included:

The morale feels better amongst staff this year.

Students that can go without cell phones.

Teamwork is up.

Seeing in Bobcat time kids using time to complete homework.

Atmosphere of the school is more positive.

I love the positivity of our staff!

Students are safe.

A community of teachers helping teachers.

New practices/procedures that are working great.

Getting to know more younger students because of mentor grouping.