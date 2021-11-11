Briefs for November 11

The Avenue of Flags will be displayed in Hemingford in honor of Veteran's Day. Help is needed to put up the flags around 7 a.m., Thursday morning and then help is needed to take down the flags around 3 p.m. Please meet at the Hemingford American Legion Post if you would like to help.

Former Hemingford resident and HHS graduate, Chase Engel, his wife Liz and their three children lost their home and all their belongings to a devastating fire last week. Most importantly, they were all able to escape unhurt, but literally with only the clothes on their backs. They have found a temporary home to rent while they begin the long process of starting over and rebuilding their home and life. If you would like to make a contribution to help them with this process, an account has been opened for them at Hemingford Credit Union. You can drop off your monetary gift at the Credit Union or mail it to HCFCU, PO BOX 991, Hemingford, NE. Thank you for helping this family!