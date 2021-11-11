Briefs for November 11

VETERANS DAY
The Hemingford Public Schools will be hosting their Veterans Day Program on Thursday, Nov. 11 at 9 a.m. in the Big Gym.
The Avenue of Flags will be displayed in Hemingford in honor of Veteran's Day. Help is needed to put up the flags around 7 a.m., Thursday morning and then help is needed to take down the flags around 3 p.m. Please meet at the Hemingford American Legion Post if you would like to help.
Sallows Military Museum will be saluting our Veterans from 2-4 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 11. Stop by for cookies and refreshments.
Stop by Dairy Queen for a FREE medium Blizzard for all Veterans and active duty military. 15% off every order for all customers to celebrate our Veterans.
ENGEL FUNDRAISER
Former Hemingford resident and HHS graduate, Chase Engel, his wife Liz and their three children lost their home and all their belongings to a devastating fire last week. Most importantly, they were all able to escape unhurt, but literally with only the clothes on their backs. They have found a temporary home to rent while they begin the long process of starting over and rebuilding their home and life. If you would like to make a contribution to help them with this process, an account has been opened for them at Hemingford Credit Union. You can drop off your monetary gift at the Credit Union or mail it to HCFCU, PO BOX 991, Hemingford, NE. Thank you for helping this family!
HEMINGFORD METHODIST CHURCH
Join us for a Unity Meal at the United Methodist Church next Wednesday, November 17 from 5-7 p.m. free will donations accepted. All are welcome!
HEMINGFORD FIRE DEPARTMENT
The HVFD will be hosting the second blood drive of 2021 on Wednesday, Nov. 17.
BOX BUTTE COUNTY 4-H
The Little Critters 4-H Club will be hosting a food drive from Oct. 25-Nov. 19. Non-perishable food items can be dropped off at the extension office, brought to the Achievement Celebration, or given to any Little Critters 4-H member. All donations will be donated to the Hemingford and Alliance food pantries.
MEDICARE
ANYONE on Medicare, if you would like your prescription drug plan reviewed, please mail a list of your prescriptions, where you fill them at and what plan you are currently on to Lori Dannar; PO Box 523; Hemingford, NE 69348 or drop them off at the Hemingford Care Center. Dannar will run the information and give you a call to set up an appointment or discuss it by phone.
ANNOUNCEMENTS
Let The Ledger announce your milestone moment. Birthdays, anniversaries, retirements… we’d like to announce those! Engagements, weddings, birth of a child… let us share the happy news!
Email your announcements to Kay at kay.bakkehaug@ledgeronline.com.
HEMINGFORD FOOD PANTRY
Open every Thursday from 5-6 p.m. Located behind Mobius on Laramie.
Contact Tim Horn at 308-760-5140 for more information.
LEDGER NEWS
Our new ad representative is Taffy Frank. She can be reached at tafline.frank@hemingfordledger.com.
Ad deadline for the Ledger is Friday at 3 p.m.
Legal deadlines for the Ledger have been changed to Monday at 5 p.m.