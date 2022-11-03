Casting A Wider Net

Curbside collection heralds our halfway point of the week. This past Wednesday we had more to consider than how many boxes would be filled or sorting cardboard and paperboard. Keep Alliance Beautiful Executive Director Kathy Worley gathered the recycling center staff to announce that Nebraska Environmental Trust (NET) had denied our $88,000 grant request. The funds would have been allocated to our Keep America Beautiful affiliate’s recycling operations and education programs.

The news was not completely unexpected. KAB’s application for just over $95,000 for the current fiscal year also fell short of NET’s funding threshold after a decade of support. This latest request from the state agency would have been for June 30, 2023 to July 1, 2024. KAB returns to the 2022 budget playbook for next year – securing multiple donors and grants to equal the NET asking.

NET Executive Director Karl Elmshaeuser described the grant process, guidelines and timelines at the Keep Nebraska Beautiful Conference about a month ago in Nebraska City. He really did not touch on what types of projects align with the Trust’s mission and priorities. However, he noted, there were 87 applicants this cycle, down significantly from recent years. KAB was among those that did not advance in the eligibility phase conducted by the Grants Committee. Worley explained that she planned to attend the NET Board public hearing on Nov. 3 regarding this part of the process.

My co-workers, since hearing about NET’s decision, have discussed taking advantage of the situation to inform decision makers about our not-for-profit organization. Specifically, they encourage our patrons to contact the Nebraska Environmental Trust: 700 S 16th Street — PO Box 94913, Lincoln, NE 68509-4913; (402) 471-5409; env.trust@nebraska.gov; and our District 47 representative, State Senator Steve Erdman: serdman@leg.ne.gov When considering legislation, funding and implementation of new policies, lawmakers and state agencies in Nebraska should be more aware of the commitment to recycling, environmental education and promoting clean communities here and throughout the state.

There is more than a little dejavu in discussing the same lost opportunity. On March 9, I wrote about Worley representing KAB at NET’s Grant Committee Recommendation public hearing as well as what projects the Trust did support, and how we serve the community. Now, I am optimistic Keep Alliance Beautiful can work with new partners that value what we do and will lend financial and in-kind support.

Keep Alliance Beautiful received the majority of its funding for a long period, prior to this fiscal year, through NET and the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy (NDEE). Large, dependable grants allowed us to expand services and programs. The volume of material processed by the recycling center has been a testament to that provision. However, now seems to be an opportune time to cast a wider net. Prospective benefactors should see KAB’s efforts in our local communities first-hand and embrace our mission: Keep Alliance Beautiful encourages people to reduce, reuse and recycle every day to improve and beautify their community environment.

To learn more about KAB visit our website (keepalliancebeautiful.org), Facebook page or contact our downtown office (224 Box Butte Ave., 308-762-1729) and recycling center (107 ½ Cheyenne Ave., 308-763-1410). We have supplies to facilitate community cleanups and welcome visitors and volunteers at the recycling center.