Cattle Capital Cattlemen awards three scholarships

Jayce Meyring

Jayce Meyring a graduate of Alliance High School, will be attending Butler Community College in El Dorado, Kansas to work toward an agriculture business degree and compete on the Livestock Judging Team.

Meyring plans to complete his general studies then enroll in a four-year accredited college to earn a double major and bachelor’s degree in Agribusiness and Ag Economics. He has been very involved and held offices in FFA and has earned local and state awards in showing animals and the business aspect of agriculture. He’s also been an officer in 4-H and has earned several state, local and national awards. He’s a member of National Honor Society, Student Council and has been a class officer. As Jayce plans his path he stated,

“After earning experience, I want to make a career in the cattle industry,” Meyring said.

In looking at his future he said, “No matter where the road takes me, I know I will always have a love and passion for cattle and beef and will want to share it with others.”

Emma Cogdill

Emma, the recipient of $1,800, a 2021 graduate of Chadron High School will be a freshman at Chadron State College majoring in Grassland Ecology.