Cattle Capital Cattlemen awards three scholarships

The Cattle Capital Cattlemen affiliate of Nebraska Cattlemen, who represents the beef industry in the Central Panhandle, annually awards scholarships to outstanding future agricultural leaders. These scholarships are awarded to students pursing higher and extended educational opportunities benefitting the beef industry.
Cattle Capital Cattlemen President Jerry Underwood announced three recipients of the 2021-22 Cattle Capital Cattlemen Foundation scholarships. Emma Cogdill daughter of Maribeth Moore and Bill Cogdill of Chadron, Jayce Meyring, son of Shauna and Jay Meyring, of rural Alliance and Jack Payne, son of Ann and Josh Payne of rural Hemingford.
Jack Payne
Jack Payne, a $1,200 recipient, a 2021 graduate of Hemingford High School, will be a freshman majoring in Agribusiness and Beef Production at Eastern Wyoming College in Torrington, Wyoming.
Payne is a member of National Honor Society, Student Council and has participated in athletics at HHS throughout his school career. He has served his community in many ways. As a member of FFA he holds qualifications of Discovery, Greenhand and Chapter Degrees. As a member of 4-H he’s shown both cattle and swine and received Champion awards.
Payne works at Manning Ranch, his family operation. Jack stated,
“I wish to be a champion/advocate for constant improvement of genetics, animal performance measures and data collection. I intend to learn and share my knowledge gained within the cattle community,” Payne said.
Jayce Meyring
Jayce Meyring a graduate of Alliance High School, will be attending Butler Community College in El Dorado, Kansas to work toward an agriculture business degree and compete on the Livestock Judging Team.
Meyring plans to complete his general studies then enroll in a four-year accredited college to earn a double major and bachelor’s degree in Agribusiness and Ag Economics. He has been very involved and held offices in FFA and has earned local and state awards in showing animals and the business aspect of agriculture. He’s also been an officer in 4-H and has earned several state, local and national awards. He’s a member of National Honor Society, Student Council and has been a class officer. As Jayce plans his path he stated,
“After earning experience, I want to make a career in the cattle industry,” Meyring said.
In looking at his future he said, “No matter where the road takes me, I know I will always have a love and passion for cattle and beef and will want to share it with others.”
Emma Cogdill
Emma, the recipient of $1,800, a 2021 graduate of Chadron High School will be a freshman at Chadron State College majoring in Grassland Ecology.
At Chadron High School, Cogdill is a member of National Honor Society, Health Professions Club, as well as sports, educational activities, and extensive participation in FFA, currently as President. She’s earned awards in biotechnology, communications and brings a team spirit to her endeavors.
She has also been involved with various aspects of the Dawes County 4-H program receiving several awards. She makes her community a top priority and has made many contributions toward making it thrive.
“I believe my path in life is to step-up and advocate for the wellbeing of the planet and its inhabitants… because the fate of all life hangs in the balance, Cogdill said regarding her working toward a Grassland Ecology degree. “That is why I’m pursuing this passion [Grassland Ecology] as a career.”