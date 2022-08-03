Contestants Announced for the Box Butte County Fair Queen Contest

The 2021 Box Butte County Fair Royalty have been on a roll and have enjoyed building lifetime friendships as they have performed their duties. They entered floats in two Alliance parades and the July 4th parade in Crawford. They also hosted a princess tea party last month.

The contest should be a fun one this year as there’s a good mixture of local girls with a variety of personalities. Keep your fingers crossed that the weather cooperates so that the contest is able to be held at the grandstands like last year instead of in the Hemingford School Gym the previous two years.

“There’s no rain in the forecast for that day but we’re still a ways out,” Applegarth said. “All of the farmers are like ‘if the queen contest is what it takes to make it rain then we’re okay with that’.”

“Three years ago it was just pouring,” she said. “I was still at Mobius cleaning up from the luncheon and I thought I could hear it raining but there were no windows. I went outside and it was a typhoon! Then last year the lightning was so bad that we had to move it inside. We’re so thankful that the school allows that but I’m hoping we can have it at the grandstands because that’s just tradition.”

“We’re not going to spend as much time on the stage decorations this year that we have the past two years… the hours and hours of decorating the last couple of years has been a waste,” Applegarth said. “Maybe if we don’t spend as much time on decorating mother nature will be nice to us like last year.”

“We have twelve girls competing this year,” said Applegarth. “What I did this year was sent out about two dozen applications to girls that I thought might want to do it. This is kind of a group of girls that I think have probably wanted to do the contest since they were little.”

“It’s always my goal to get 12 contestants so I was thrilled when we reached that without having to extend the deadline,” she added.

“We’re still trying to get girls focused away from that ‘talent’. I’ve had so many girls say that they would do it if it wasn’t for the talent section. Well it’s not a ‘talent’ anymore. It’s two minutes to tell a little about what makes them unique.

“I’m going to say five to ten years after I was in the queen contest they started the performance portion and I don’t think it was intended that way but some of the girls started ‘performing’ so that’s the direction it went,” Applegarth said. ““Just tell about yourself and what you like to do.”

The 2021 Box Butte County Fair Queens are: Queen — Braelyn Shrewsbury, First Attendant — Lilly Wagner and Second Attendant — Kelsey Horton.

The ladies had some advice on why girls should think about competing.

“I think that girls should try out for the contest because it’s a great opportunity to get to know others in the county, even if you don’t make it onto the court,” said Horton. “The whole day of the contest was so much fun and there was so much bonding between the twelve of us last year. Being on the court has been so much fun and there have been so many fun activities we have done together and events we have been a part of that just help us get out there and make an impact.”

“Being royalty has been so much fun it made me get so close to the other girls and we all have a great friendship from this experience,” said Wagner. “We sold snow cones in the fall at the Harvest Moon Festival for a fundraiser and put together Valentine butterfly bags and crafts to give to Highland Park residents for Valentine’s Day. We got to host this Princess Tea Part and we plan on doing another fundraiser this Saturday. We will be doing a dunk tank at Edward Jones parking lot after the parade so come see us!”

“I really enjoyed the things we got to do this year like the tea party,” said Shrewsbury. “I think it was so important to the royalty to get into the community and show the little girls that look up to us what it’s like to be a princess for a day. Signing up for something like this is easy and a fun way to get your little ones involved in the community as well as dress up and have some fun for a few hours.”

“I have mixed feelings about the upcoming contest,” she said. “I’m excited for the new contestants and the new royalty but it is also a super bittersweet moment.”

Come out and watch this year’s Box Butte County Fair Queen Contest on Wednesday, August 10 at 8 p.m. at the Grandstands.

Sponsors of the 2022 Box Butte County Fair Queen Contest:

Brittan Insurance Agency

Carnegie Arts Center

Hemingford Ledger

JM & Associates

Nebraska Total Office

PREMA

R & J Industries Plus

Rock Valley Physical Therapy

The Body Shop

Williams Jewelers

WEBB Orthodontics