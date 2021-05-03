Dispatch centers look at combining

The Box Butte County and Alliance Police Department dispatch centers are considering combining, according to discussions during the Box Butte County Commissioners' April 26 meeting.

Box Butte County Sheriff Tammy Mowry was on the agenda to discuss Box Butte County emergency dispatchers.

Mowry and County Attorney Terry Curtiss both explained to the board how consolidating the Box Butte County Sheriff’s Dispatch Center with the Alliance Police Department Dispatchers would be beneficial for both entities.

“There are issues with finding dispatchers with both the Sheriff’s department and the police department,” Chairman Mike McGinnis said.

The newest member of the Board of Commissioners, Steve Burke, sits on the 911 Board.

“From what I understand, the city and the sheriff’s office are both for it,” Burke said. “There’s still some things that need to be worked out as far as budget-wise and who is paying what.