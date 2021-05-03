Dispatch centers look at combining

The Box Butte County and Alliance Police Department dispatch centers are considering combining, according to discussions during the Box Butte County Commissioners' April 26 meeting.
Box Butte County Sheriff Tammy Mowry was on the agenda to discuss Box Butte County emergency dispatchers.
Mowry and County Attorney Terry Curtiss both explained to the board how consolidating the Box Butte County Sheriff’s Dispatch Center with the Alliance Police Department Dispatchers would be beneficial for both entities.
“There are issues with finding dispatchers with both the Sheriff’s department and the police department,” Chairman Mike McGinnis said.
The newest member of the Board of Commissioners, Steve Burke, sits on the 911 Board.
“From what I understand, the city and the sheriff’s office are both for it,” Burke said. “There’s still some things that need to be worked out as far as budget-wise and who is paying what.
“There are a lot of improvements that are going to have to be made and it will be cheaper to do those as one unit instead of both units having to make those improvements,” Burke added. “And finding and keeping help for both dispatch centers has been difficult. Some of those employees are working long hours because they can’t find help so consolidating the centers would cut down on the workload.”
“There’s still a lot of details that need to be worked out but it looks like they will do a trial run with the midnight shift,” Burke said. “The city dispatch doesn’t do all of the things that the county dispatch does so we have to get an agreement worked out for that stuff too.”
The County Commissioners heard the thoughts from Mowry and Curtiss. They will further discuss consolidating the dispatch center during a later meeting.
There was a 10-minute executive session with County Road Superintendent Barb Keegan to discuss personnel. The board gave her its approval for a dump truck and grader to be declared salvage.
The Westside Events Center was given the go-ahead to apply for special liquor licenses for six upcoming events including Cinco de Mayo, October Fest and a wedding.
Carolyn Jones was reappointed to the PPHD Board for three more years.
County claims were approved in the amount of $419,450.80.