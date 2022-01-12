Glad to be back to doing what he loves

“Yes there are some buttheads but what community doesn’t have those,” laughed Huss.

Now anyone that knows Jess knows that he does not beat around the bush and is the kind of guy that will tell it like it is.

“When I was diagnosed with cancer I did not know what life was going to throw at me,” said Huss. “But I sure was thankful for my friends here in the community for their support.”

“This all started with Lonnie Grant, it’s his fault,” chuckled Huss. “I went and saw him in September of 2020 and he said he was retiring in December. He said ‘I’ve been after you for 20 years to get your colon checked out.’ Getting a roto-rooter was the furthest thing from my mind but I said alright. He made the appointment. Dr. Magana did the procedure on Thursday and called on Saturday to say I had cancer.”

Huss wanted to put off the surgery until he turned 65 in March of 2021 when Medicare would kick in but the doctors advised against it.