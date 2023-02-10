The new walkway leading to the Hemingford Food Pantry now has a handrail. The Hemingford Ministerial Council would like to thank those that helped.

They would like to extend a sincere thank you to Lee Davies Architecture for plans for the Food Pantry walkway.

Also, the school and community for the donations during the food drive hosted by the HHS National Honor Society and High Ability Learners groups. And thank you to Bobby Delgado and his crew from Job Corps.

The Hemingford Food Pantry is located on Laramie behind Mobius and is open every Thursday from 5-6 p.m.