Hemingford Care Center now Medicare certified

Exciting news has happened today, February, 1, 2023 at the Hemingford Care Center. We are now Medicare Certified. This has been in the works for many months and what a blessing this will be! It will help assist more people in our community, which is our main goal. We ARE committed to providing individualized, exceptional, and compassionate healthcare for the families in our community.

Our Guiding Core Values: Our Strategic Plan brings together our strengths to provide an environment where residents and their families are more then clients. Building friendly relationships with each resident and their families is a high priority. Our beliefs are grounded in quality, honesty, professionalism, love, respect, and thankfulness for serving.

Providing high-quality, personalized care in a warm environment. We recognize that our facility is more than just a business, it is a home nestled in a cozy, country setting that serves our families with caring hearts and helping hands. We are Medicare Certified, Medicaid Certified, assist with filing Long Term Care insurance and accept Private Pay.

On January 26, I met with some wonderful folks at the Alliance Senior Center. I visited about Medicare Fraud, what to watch for and how to report it. They asked some wonderful questions and it was a pleasure to visit with them all. A $30 gift certificate was drawn for those in attendance. A reminder to all whom are on Medicare to remember, never give your information out over the phone. Medicare, Social Security, or the IRS will NEVER call you and ask for this. If you have any questions, please don’t hesitate to call me, Lori at 308-487-3301.

Update on our babies – Jacob Floyd Johnson was born to Natasha and Lian on Jan. 11. She is one of our beautiful employees and she brought her baby for all to see. We are so proud here at Hemingford Care Center and thankful for great staff that make this a family. Jacob’s mom, Natasha and two grandmothers, Heather and Nikki all work here, so you can see this is a family of care, not just a nursing home.