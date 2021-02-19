Hemingford firefighters battle two structure fires

HEMINGFORD— Two structure fires erupted Monday night in and near Hemingford, according to Hemingford Volunteer Fire Chief Shad Bryner.

Bryner said his department responded to the first fire — a house fire on Wyoming Avenue — at around 10 p.m. on Monday. Bryner said the cause of that fire was the fireplace. The fire displaced the house’s residents, according to Bryner.

“It’s unknown exactly what part of the fireplace caused it, but the fireplace was the cause,” he said.

Bryner said 18 members on five trucks responded to the fire amid fridge temperatures. He said the firefighters were on the scene for five hours.

“We did have some issues with the cold, freezing, and being out in the cold,” Bryner said.

He added that they were assisted by Nebraska State Fire Marshal investigator, Village of Hemingford utilities, Hemingford Police Department, and Black Hills Energy.

The second fire occurred shortly after firefighters were wrapping up at the house fire. The second fire — a barn fire in rural Sheridan County — was a complete loss, according to Bryner. In addition to the structure, several cattle were killed in the blaze. That fire occurred approximately at 4 a.m.

Bryner said the department received aid from Hay Springs and Alliance as well as the Nebraska State Fire Marshal investigator. He said the cause of that fire was a heating lamp.