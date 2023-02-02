Weekly Briefs for the Hemingford Ledger. If you have an event that you would like added please let us know.

Fund Opened for Paislee

Paislee or Peanut as some know her, the seven year old daughter of Bridget and Robert Thompson is very ill. Her parents are taking her to Omaha Children's Hospital for more test.

We are reaching out to our community to wrap our arms around them with our love and help them with expenses .

A fund has been set up at the the Hemingford Federal Community Credit Union.

Hemingford Pet Owners

All 2022 licenses expired on Dec. 31, 2022. Any pet over the age of 4 months shall be licensed annually. A certificate that the pet has had its current rabies shot is required.

Cost to license: Neutered or Spayed: $5

Non-Neutered or Non-Spayed: $6

Village to host a vaccination clinic at the Utility Shop, February 4 from 9 to 11:30 a.m.

Vaccines offered:

Canine: Distemper $25.75

Rabies $20

Bordatella $21

Feline: Distemper with Leukemia $40.50

Rabies $20

Distemper $23.25

Hemingford Blood Drive

The Hemingford Volunteer Fire Department will host their first blood drive of 2023 on Wednesday, Feb. 8.

Donors may go to www.volunteersignup.org/HM3LY to reserve a time. If anyone needs assistance signing up or if there are any questions, donors may call 487-5436 in the evenings.

Hemingford Library

February schedule:

3rd - 1 p.m. Storytime & 3 p.m. Bingo

8th - 11 a.m. Board Meeting

10th - 1 a.m. Storytime & 3 p.m. Create a Card

14th - Valentine’s Day Treats

15th - 2 p.m. Coffee/Donuts Book Talk

17th - 1 p.m. Storytime & 3 p.m. Money Monsters

24th - 1 p.m. Storytime & 3 p.m. Lego Challenge

Lousy Bowlers Club

The Lousy Bowlers Club starts on Wednesday, Feb. 1. The 10 week program will run Wednesdays at 7 p.m.

Teams are made of three people of any combination or age. The cost is $15 per person to start for a minimum of five weeks. Cost includes t-shirt.

Just for fun so you don’t have to be good. Bring the family and have some fun!

Call Bowl Mor at 762-7401 for more information.

Food Pantry

Open every Thursday from 5-6 p.m. Located behind Mobius on Laramie.

Contact Tim Horn at 308-760-5140 for more information.

Legion Supper Club, Breakfast

The American Legion Supper Club is serving basket meals Monday through Thursday from 5-9 p.m. The full menu is available for supper club nights on Friday and Saturday from 5-9 p.m. with the bar open until 1 a.m. on those days. Reservations are appreciated for supper club nights – please call 487-5356.

Stop in and enjoy a hot breakfast on Sunday mornings from 8-10:30 a.m. served up by a different Legion group each week. The Legion Family Breakfast is open to everyone and is free will donation. Bar opens at noon on Sundays with basket options available.

This week’s specials:

Thursday – Tacos

Friday – BBQ Pork Ribs

Saturday – Prime Rib

Sunday – Breakfast from 8-10:30 a.m. Bar opens at noon serving baskets.

Monday – Mushroom Swiss Burger

Dates to remember:

Feb 11 - Valentine’s Day special: Lobster or Apple Pork Tenderloin

Feb 12 - Super Bowl party

Feb 13 - Sons meeting. Along with a pitch tournament

Feb 14 - Post and Auxiliary meeting

Happy Valentine’s Day!!!!

We will be serving a limited menu!! New York Steak, Scallops, and Shrimp & Pasta. Reservations please!!!!!

Feb 19 - Dayton 500 Party

March 4 – Dueling Pianos

Weekly News:

A foosball table has arrived I thank everyone who helped make this happen!

And a big thank you to all who helped out the past couple of weeks! There’s no way this place could run as smooth as it does without each and everyone of you!

Still working on the basement, getting it cleaned up for private parties!!

New to the liquor line-Grapefruit vodka, Rain water along with cold snap!

Sat. March 4th - Tables are going fast! If interested call Margaret Hanson 760-2317, Tammy Davies 763-1992 OR swing by the Legion during business hours.

Tables (8 seats) & individual tickets available while supplies last.

Have a safe and fun week!!

Country Music Jamboree

A County Music Jamboree will be held on Sunday, February 5 at the Eagles Club in Alliance from 1-4 p.m. Weather permitting. There is no cover and everyone is welcome to attend. There will be a donation box for the band: donations are appreciated.

Ledger Sales

Copies of the Ledger can be found inside Valor Hardware for sale! Don't miss out on your copy today :)

Foundation Scholarship

If you are a graduate of Hemingford High School and will be going into your Sophomore year of college (or higher) this Fall, it is time to apply for the Hemingford Foundation Scholarship! Go to the Hemingford Public Schools website to find the application, download it, and fill it out. The application is due July 1st. Email it or mail it to the following addresses, or drop it off at the high school office.

Mail: Hemingford Public Schools, School Counselor, PO Box 217, Hemingford, NE 69348

Ledger News

For Ledger ads please contact Adam Munoz at 308-632-9037 or adam.munoz@starherald.com

Ad deadline for the Ledger is Friday at 3 p.m.

For Ledger legals please email legals@starherald.com and classifieds please contact Julie Murrish at 308-535-4731 or jmurrish@nptelegraph.com

Legal deadlines for the Ledger have been changed to Monday at NOON.

Ledger Announcements

Let The Ledger announce your milestone moments.

Birthdays, anniversaries, retirements… we’d like to announce those! Engagements, weddings, birth of a child… let us share the happy news!

Email your announcements to Kay at kay.bakkehaug@ledgeronline.com.