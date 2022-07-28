Hemingford Ledger briefs for the week of July 28

DIORAMA FOOD BOOTH

The Fair is just a few short weeks away and the Hemingford Chamber will once again be sponsoring the Diorama Food Booth. Proceeds from the Diorama Food Booth are the only source of revenue used to sustain the Diorama. The Chamber is once again requesting your assistance in two ways:

1- Donation of fruit pies to be sold at the Food Booth. Pies may be dropped off at Valor on Wednesday, Aug. 10 before 2 p.m. or at the Diorama Food Booth, located on the Fair Grounds Wednesday from 2 to 5 p.m. through Friday, August 12.

2- Volunteers are needed to serve in the Food Booth on Thursday through Saturday between the hours of 10:30 a.m. and 9 p.m. There are three different shifts throughout each day. Sign up for one or a few!

Sign up with Lacy at Valor.

CLASSICS ON SATURDAY

Every Saturday during the summer the public is invited to “Classics on Saturdays” at Valor General Store. Bring your classic cars, bikes, motorcycles, or whatever you’re driving and come hang out throughout the day. Enjoy refreshments and a chance to win door prizes. See you there!

HEMINGFORD CHAMBER RAFFLE

The Hemingford Chamber of Commerce is selling raffle tickets for two quarter beefs. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at MC Signs & Decals or Valor General Store. Winners do not have to pay processing. Tickets will be sold through the fair weekend in August with a limited number being sold so don’t miss out. Winners will be announced at the Demolition Derby on Sunday, Aug. 14.

HEMINGFORD CHAMBER/LEGION

The Hemingford American Legion and Hemingford Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a Farmer’s Market and Baked Goods Bazaar every Saturday from 8-11 a.m. starting June 25. Please call 487-5356 if you would like a table for $10.

COUNTRY MUSIC JAMBOREE

A County Music Jamboree will be held on Sunday, August 7 at the Eagles Club in Alliance from 1-4 p.m. There is no cover and everyone is welcome to attend. There will be a donation box for the band: donations are appreciated.

HEMINGFORD PUBLIC POOL

Night swim started this week! Monday through Thursday the pool will be open from 7-8:30 p.m. and Fridays from 7-9 p.m.

Fridays will be Friday Fun Nights as a fundraiser for the Splash Pad Project, no pool passes.

Hours of Operation Monday-Friday:

6-7:30 a.m.: Lap Swim

11 a.m. – noon: Toddler

Noon – 1 p.m.: Lap Swim

1-5 p.m.: Open

Saturday-Sunday:

Noon – 1 p.m.: Lap Swim

1-5 p.m.: Open

Daily Admissions: 5 and up $3

4 and under -Free

Passes: Single Pass-$38

Family pass-$85 (Family must live under the same household)

Punch Cards: Single Punch Card-$25

Family Punch Card-$45

HEMINGFORD LIBRARY

The library is located at 812 Box Butte in Hemingford.

Hours of operation are:

Monday- Closed

Tuesday- Noon to 6 p.m.

Wednesday- Noon to 6 p.m.

Thursday- 9 a.m. to Noon

Friday- Noon to 5 p.m.

Saturday- 9 a.m. to Noon

LEGION SUPPER CLUB, BREAKFAST

The American Legion Supper Club is now serving basket meals on Monday through Thursday from 5-9 p.m. The full menu is available for supper club nights on Friday and Saturday from 5-10 p.m. with the bar open until 1 a.m. on those days. Reservations are appreciated for supper club nights – please call 487-5356.

Stop in and enjoy a hot breakfast on Sunday mornings from 8-11:30 a.m. served up by a different Legion group each week. The Legion Family Breakfast is open to everyone and is free will donation. Bar opens at noon on Sundays with basket options available.

This week’s specials:

Thursday – Tacos

Friday – Shrimp Scampi

Saturday – T-Bones

Sunday – SON’s turn: French toast, eggs and bacon

News from Margaret:

Farmers Market on Sat morning 8 till 11 am. Anyone want a table out there please call 487-5356

The new roof is done and now on to cement work out front and do away with the step. A new window has been installed to replace the broken one on the stage.

A sign up sheet for the Legion food booth is hanging in the entry way if the club. Please sign up if you can help dates and times are listed. Carol Danbom is in charge if you have any questions.

The club still has applications out for a waitress if interested stop by the club. We will need to full the job by the middle of August.

Tobie will be leaving us on Saturday nights due to comments to her new job, her last day will be August 20 and I would like her to train her replacement. We will miss Tobie as one of the crew but wish her well on her new journey. Hopefully she comes to see us and maybe even fill in from time to time.

The bottle of Peach Crown that is on the bar up for silent auction, will have its last bid Thursday night July 28 at 10 pm. Will you be the lucky winner?

Added to liquor cabinet-Jalapeño bacon vodka, VO, JB, and The Glenlivet along with Shinner Bock and light blonde Shinner.

Have a fun and safe week!

Mark the dates:

August 19-Hemingford 1960

Dust off your old cars, pick ups, trucks, motocycles, bicycle, tractors and don’t forget your skates. 700 block Box Butte from 5 to 9

Burgers and hot dogs, cherry cokes and music by Keith Reid from the Crazy Louie Band.

10.00 entry fee peoples choice awards. Fun

For everyone. Brought to you by the James Barry American Legion Post 9, Gus's and VALOR General Store

August Wine Tasting 5 to 8

Wine brought to by Niobrara Valley Vineyards

A $10.00 fee will be charged as hors d’oeuvres will also be served. You may also purchase wine that night. They will be bringing 6 of their top wines.

We are trying to get another cornhole tournament set up! Watch for the date.

HEMINGFORD FOUNDATION SCHOLARSHIP

If you are a graduate of Hemingford High School and will be going into your Sophomore year of college (or higher) this Fall, it is time to apply for the Hemingford Foundation Scholarship! Go to the Hemingford Public Schools website to find the application, download it, and fill it out. The application is due July 1st. Email it or mail it to the following addresses, or drop it off at the high school office.

Mail: Hemingford Public Schools, School Counselor, PO Box 217, Hemingford, NE 69348

BBC 4-H CALENDAR OF EVENTS-Calendar of Events

July 30 — Fairground Clean up

July 31 — BB Gun/Air Rifle Shoot

August 1 — Trap Shooting Contest

August 4 — Fashion Show Judging

August 6 — Horse Show

August 7 — Cat and Dog Show

August 9 — Static Judging, Clover Kid Parade,

August 10 — Livestock Photos, Rabbit and Poultry Show

August 11 — Livestock Shows

August 12 — Beef Show, Cake and Cookie Jar Auction, Large Animal Round Robin

For more information on these events contact the Extension Office at 762-5616.

ANNOUNCEMENTS

Let The Ledger announce your milestone moments.

Birthdays, anniversaries, retirements… we’d like to announce those! Engagements, weddings, birth of a child… let us share the happy news!

Email your announcements to Kay at kay.bakkehaug@ledgeronline.com.

HEMINGFORD FOOD PANTRY

Open every Thursday from 5-6 p.m. Located behind Mobius on Laramie.

Contact Tim Horn at 308-760-5140 for more information.

LEDGER NEWS

For Ledger ads please contact Erica Chipperfield at 308-632-9033 or Erica.chipperfield@starherald.com or Adam Munoz at 308-632-9037 or adam.munoz@starherald.com

Ad deadline for the Ledger is Friday at 3 p.m.

For Ledger legals and classifieds please contact Julie Murrish at 308-535-4731 or jmurrish@nptelegraph.com

Legal deadlines for the Ledger have been changed to Monday at NOON.