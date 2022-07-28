Hemingford Ledger briefs for the week of July 28

DIORAMA FOOD BOOTH
The Fair is just a few short weeks away and the Hemingford Chamber will once again be sponsoring the Diorama Food Booth. Proceeds from the Diorama Food Booth are the only source of revenue used to sustain the Diorama. The Chamber is once again requesting your assistance in two ways:
1- Donation of fruit pies to be sold at the Food Booth. Pies may be dropped off at Valor on Wednesday, Aug. 10 before 2 p.m. or at the Diorama Food Booth, located on the Fair Grounds Wednesday from 2 to 5 p.m. through Friday, August 12.
2- Volunteers are needed to serve in the Food Booth on Thursday through Saturday between the hours of 10:30 a.m. and 9 p.m. There are three different shifts throughout each day. Sign up for one or a few!
Sign up with Lacy at Valor.
People are also reading…
CLASSICS ON SATURDAY
Every Saturday during the summer the public is invited to “Classics on Saturdays” at Valor General Store. Bring your classic cars, bikes, motorcycles, or whatever you’re driving and come hang out throughout the day. Enjoy refreshments and a chance to win door prizes. See you there!
HEMINGFORD CHAMBER RAFFLE
The Hemingford Chamber of Commerce is selling raffle tickets for two quarter beefs. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at MC Signs & Decals or Valor General Store. Winners do not have to pay processing. Tickets will be sold through the fair weekend in August with a limited number being sold so don’t miss out. Winners will be announced at the Demolition Derby on Sunday, Aug. 14.
HEMINGFORD CHAMBER/LEGION
The Hemingford American Legion and Hemingford Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a Farmer’s Market and Baked Goods Bazaar every Saturday from 8-11 a.m. starting June 25. Please call 487-5356 if you would like a table for $10.
COUNTRY MUSIC JAMBOREE
A County Music Jamboree will be held on Sunday, August 7 at the Eagles Club in Alliance from 1-4 p.m. There is no cover and everyone is welcome to attend. There will be a donation box for the band: donations are appreciated.
HEMINGFORD PUBLIC POOL
Night swim started this week! Monday through Thursday the pool will be open from 7-8:30 p.m. and Fridays from 7-9 p.m.
Fridays will be Friday Fun Nights as a fundraiser for the Splash Pad Project, no pool passes.
Hours of Operation Monday-Friday:
6-7:30 a.m.: Lap Swim
11 a.m. – noon: Toddler
Noon – 1 p.m.: Lap Swim
1-5 p.m.: Open
Saturday-Sunday:
Noon – 1 p.m.: Lap Swim
1-5 p.m.: Open
Daily Admissions: 5 and up $3
4 and under -Free
Passes: Single Pass-$38
Family pass-$85 (Family must live under the same household)
Punch Cards: Single Punch Card-$25
Family Punch Card-$45
HEMINGFORD LIBRARY
The library is located at 812 Box Butte in Hemingford.
Hours of operation are:
Monday- Closed
Tuesday- Noon to 6 p.m.
Wednesday- Noon to 6 p.m.
Thursday- 9 a.m. to Noon
Friday- Noon to 5 p.m.
Saturday- 9 a.m. to Noon
LEGION SUPPER CLUB, BREAKFAST
The American Legion Supper Club is now serving basket meals on Monday through Thursday from 5-9 p.m. The full menu is available for supper club nights on Friday and Saturday from 5-10 p.m. with the bar open until 1 a.m. on those days. Reservations are appreciated for supper club nights – please call 487-5356.
Stop in and enjoy a hot breakfast on Sunday mornings from 8-11:30 a.m. served up by a different Legion group each week. The Legion Family Breakfast is open to everyone and is free will donation. Bar opens at noon on Sundays with basket options available.
This week’s specials:
Thursday – Tacos
Friday – Shrimp Scampi
Saturday – T-Bones
Sunday – SON’s turn: French toast, eggs and bacon
News from Margaret:
Farmers Market on Sat morning 8 till 11 am. Anyone want a table out there please call 487-5356
Dust off your old cars, pick ups, trucks, motocycles, bicycle, tractors and don’t forget your skates. 700 block Box Butte from 5 to 9
Burgers and hot dogs, cherry cokes and music by Keith Reid from the Crazy Louie Band.
10.00 entry fee peoples choice awards. Fun
For everyone. Brought to you by the James Barry American Legion Post 9, Gus's and VALOR General Store
August Wine Tasting 5 to 8
Wine brought to by Niobrara Valley Vineyards
A $10.00 fee will be charged as hors d’oeuvres will also be served. You may also purchase wine that night. They will be bringing 6 of their top wines.
We are trying to get another cornhole tournament set up! Watch for the date.
HEMINGFORD FOUNDATION SCHOLARSHIP
If you are a graduate of Hemingford High School and will be going into your Sophomore year of college (or higher) this Fall, it is time to apply for the Hemingford Foundation Scholarship! Go to the Hemingford Public Schools website to find the application, download it, and fill it out. The application is due July 1st. Email it or mail it to the following addresses, or drop it off at the high school office.
Email: dpinnt@gubn.org
Mail: Hemingford Public Schools, School Counselor, PO Box 217, Hemingford, NE 69348
BBC 4-H CALENDAR OF EVENTS-Calendar of Events
July 30 — Fairground Clean up
July 31 — BB Gun/Air Rifle Shoot
August 1 — Trap Shooting Contest
August 4 — Fashion Show Judging
August 6 — Horse Show
August 7 — Cat and Dog Show
August 9 — Static Judging, Clover Kid Parade,
August 10 — Livestock Photos, Rabbit and Poultry Show
August 11 — Livestock Shows
August 12 — Beef Show, Cake and Cookie Jar Auction, Large Animal Round Robin
For more information on these events contact the Extension Office at 762-5616.
ANNOUNCEMENTS
Let The Ledger announce your milestone moments.
Birthdays, anniversaries, retirements… we’d like to announce those! Engagements, weddings, birth of a child… let us share the happy news!
Email your announcements to Kay at kay.bakkehaug@ledgeronline.com.
HEMINGFORD FOOD PANTRY
Open every Thursday from 5-6 p.m. Located behind Mobius on Laramie.
Contact Tim Horn at 308-760-5140 for more information.
LEDGER NEWS
For Ledger ads please contact Erica Chipperfield at 308-632-9033 or Erica.chipperfield@starherald.com or Adam Munoz at 308-632-9037 or adam.munoz@starherald.com
Ad deadline for the Ledger is Friday at 3 p.m.
For Ledger legals and classifieds please contact Julie Murrish at 308-535-4731 or jmurrish@nptelegraph.com
Legal deadlines for the Ledger have been changed to Monday at NOON.