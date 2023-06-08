Weekly Briefs for the Hemingford Ledger. If you have an event that you would like added please let us know.

Bands on the ButtePlan to attend the fun, family friendly event on Friday, June 16 from 6-9 p.m. in downtown Hemingford. The Jason Mayer Band will be providing the musical entertainment, a variety of food options will be available plus an art craft for the kids. Bring your chairs and come enjoy a fun evening.

Hemingford PoolThe pool is open for open swim, 1-5 p.m., with lap swim available from 5-6 p.m., Monday through Friday. Sessions in the morning include lap swim, 6-7:30 a.m., and a toddler swim/lap swim, 12-1 p.m.

Daily admission is $3, ages 5 and up, with children under 4 years old being free. Passes are available: $38, single; $85, family. Punch cards are also available.

Box Butte

County 4-H Calendar of EventsJune 15 — Western Livestock Challenge, 8 a.m. at the fairgrounds

Summer Volleyball Camp DatesSteve Morgan’s 2023 Summer Volleyball Camp dates in Ogallala.

GRADES 3-8: June 12-13, June 19-20, June 30-July 1

GRADES 9-12: June 22-23

TEAM CAMP: ALL TEAM CAMPS ARE FULL

For more information please contact Steve Morgan at: 308-284-2836, skmorgan@charter.net, or visit our website at www.stevemorgancamps.com.

Hemingford

Swim TeamJoin the Hemingford Swim Team this summer for ages 7 through 18. Contact Ammie Frost at 308-207-5180 for more info.

Legion Supper

Club, BreakfastReservations are appreciated for supper club nights – please call 487-5356.

Stop in and enjoy a hot breakfast on Sunday mornings from 8-10:30 a.m. served up by a different Legion group each week. The Legion Family Breakfast is open to everyone and is free will donation. Bar opens at noon on Sundays with basket options available.

This week’s specials:

Thursday – Tacos or Smothered Burritos

Friday – Swedish Meatball Bowl

Saturday – Chicken Skewers

Farmers Market from 8 to 11 a.m. need a table call 760-2317

Sunday – Breakfast from 8-10:30 a.m. Bar opens at noon serving baskets.

Cornhole tournament starts at 2:30 p.m.

Weekly news

from Margaret:

$50 was raised for the Legion baseball museum they want to build in Milbank, South Dakota where legion ball began! If you would still like to donate please bring it by the club and we will get it to them.

The Legion has received a $500 grant from the Hemingford Community Foundation to help improve our spook house this Halloween. We hope to make this a one of a kind, need to go to at Halloween for the whole panhandle!

Don’t forget Band on the Butte on June 16. The Post will be serving hot dogs and burgers along with refreshments in the beer garden!

Let’s have a good turn out and support both the Chamber and the Post!

Have a fun and safe week!!

Food PantryThe Hemingford Food Pantry is always in need of fruit juices, bread and canned meats. If you can help out in anyway please let Tim or one of the volunteers know.

Open every Thursday from 5-6 p.m. Located behind Mobius on Laramie.

Contact Tim Horn at 308-760-5140 for more information.

Bands on the BricksBands on the Bricks kicks off Friday, June 9 in Alliance with Avid Dischord and Kid Shelleen. The family friendly Friday events are on June 9, June 23, July 7 from 6-9 p.m. and July 21 and 22 from 6 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Come down to the 200 block of Box Butte Ave. and have food and drinks provided by The Gathering Spot. Bring a chair to sit and enjoy the show.

Free Dental DaysFree dental care June 9 & 10 in Alliance, Bridgeport, Gordon and Sidney for children ages 3-21 with little or no dental insurance.

For additional information about dental health or Dental Day, contact Janelle Visser at 308-760-6493

Ledger SalesCopies of the Ledger can be found inside Valor Hardware for sale! Don’t miss out on your copy today

Foundation ScholarshipIf you are a graduate of Hemingford High School and will be going into your Sophomore year of college (or higher) this Fall, it is time to apply for the Hemingford Foundation Scholarship! Go to the Hemingford Public Schools website to find the application, download it, and fill it out. The application is due July 1st. Email it or mail it to the following addresses, or drop it off at the high school office.

Mail: Hemingford Public Schools, School Counselor, PO Box 217, Hemingford, NE 69348

Ledger NewsFor Ledger ads please contact Duncan Baker at 308-632-9034 or duncan.baker@starherald.com

Ad deadline for the Ledger is Friday at 3 p.m.

For Ledger legals please email legals@starherald.com and classifieds please contact Julie Murrish at 308-535-4731 or jmurrish@nptelegraph.com

Legal deadlines for the Ledger have been changed to Monday at NOON.

Ledger AnnouncementsLet The Ledger announce your milestone moments.

Birthdays, anniversaries, retirements… we’d like to announce those! Engagements, weddings, birth of a child… let us share the happy news!

Email your announcements to Kay at kay.bakkehaug@ledgeronline.com.