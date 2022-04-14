Hemingford school district receives notice of delinquent taxes for a parcel of land from 1894

“When I found out about this I called legal and thought it would be pretty unique and their response was ‘Oh, you have one of those,’” said Hemingford Superintendent Charles Isom.

The school received notification from the Dawes County Treasurers office of delinquent taxes for a parcel of land that dated back to 1894. The amount of taxes owed on the land was $4.64.

“We’ve never paid taxes on it and we aren’t going to pay taxes on it,” said Isom.

The land is in between Sellman’s and Paris’ north of Hemingford.

“In the northwest corner of the intersection of Hough and Highland there’s an angled area and that spot is ours,” said Isom. “What brought it up was the Hollibaugh’s were talking about doing something with it but found out that it’s not theirs; it’s ours.”

Hemingford School Board President Justin Ansley said that he drove out to take a look at it.

“I called Lee Ahrens for a little history lesson,” said Ansley. “It was the sight of the old Highland country school. There’s some cement remnants fenced out of the pasture that it is part of.”

“It was deeded back in 1894 so any agreements that were in place are all null and void,” said Isom. “Because of the situation, we can ask them if they’d like to buy it and if not, we will keep it.”

On Google Maps the building shows up, but it’s not there anymore. There was some discussion as to when the school was closed and it is believed that it was closed in the mid to late 80’s.

