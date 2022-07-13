Heritage Days underway in Alliance

The 42nd annual Heritage Days celebration in Alliance kicked off with Family Night on Tuesday, July 12.

“Roarin’ Through 2022” is this year’s theme selected to show that we are still going strong through these tough times.

The Grand Marshals of this year’s Heritage Days were announced during the opening event on Tuesday in the sunken gardens sponsored by First National Bank. This year that honor was given to Tim and Shannon Garwood.

“As individuals and as a couple, they have done so much for our community for many decades,” said Alliance Chamber of Commerce Director Susan Unzicker. “They are a team whose generosity of time, talent, and treasure are unrivaled. From volunteering time as board and committee members locally and statewide to helping coordinate for STRIVE Live Streaming so fans could watch student athletes when unable to attend events Tim and Shannon have had a hand in projects in and around Alliance. The Garwood’s have shown year after year their love for the community of Alliance. Their list of committees and volunteerisms are endless. The Garwood’s exemplify what Heritage Day Royalty represents, Congratulations Tim and Shannon.”

Also during Family Night, local non-profits were set up along the path and the 7th Street Dancers performed under the balcony of the Knight Museum.

The sidewalk sales and food vendors on the bricks downtown began on Wednesday and will run though Saturday.

“We have all of the favorites back this year,” said Unzicker. “Head down for your hamburger, Indian taco, Mi Ranchito, gyro and more.”

The popular local lemonade stand, Lizzy’s Lemonade will be set up in the parking lot of Edward Jones. Last year Lizzy’s went through over 500 lemonades during the busy weekend serving up fresh squeezed lemonade for customers.

Downtown was packed on Wednesday during the first night for the Frazier Shows Carnival. All four nights of the carnival will be wristband nights this year from 5 to 9 p.m. the carnival will close on Thursday-Saturday at 10 p.m. with punch cards and single tickets accepted during that time.

On Friday morning, kids are invited to the Alliance High School practice field for some fun games. The food vendors will open back up from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Friday evening the 200 block of Box Butte will be closed for Bands on the Bricks from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. with Gabriel the Brute, Loaded Dice, and Tanner Johns & the Canadian Tuxedos.

The parade will start at 10 a.m. on Saturday morning with the food vendors opening at 11 a.m.

A BBQ lunch will be held at the Masonic Lodge following the parade until 1 p.m. The AHS Activities Golf Scramble starts at 1 p.m.

Free hot dogs and chips provided by the Alliance Chamber during Sunday in the park from noon until they are gone. Watermelon was provided by First National Bank of Omaha. Bottled water was provided by WNCC and Pepsi products were provided by LinPepCo.

Live entertainment will be on stage from noon until 4 p.m. Art in the Park presented by the Carnegie Arts Center will be from 2-4 p.m. in the birdhouse.

Double L Arena team roping will start at 1 p.m. located one mile north of Carhenge.

“Heritage Days is always a good time,” she said. “Even though we live in a small town, you’ll always run into someone that you had not seen for a while.”

Have a fun and safe Heritage Days!