Honor Flight caravan passes through Hemingford as 14 Vietnam Veterans head to Washington, D.C.

The Nebraska Patriot Guard Riders rumbled through the Panhandle on Thursday, May 12, as they escorted 14 Vietnam veterans, who are taking an Honor Flight to Washington, D.C. This was the 13th Veterans Memorial Flight from the northern Panhandle of Nebraska to travel to D.C. and the first post-pandemic flight.

The PGR was joined by local law enforcement as they traveled from Chadron, through Alliance and onto Scottsbluff en route to Denver International Airport.

Katie Parks, administrative secretary for the Chadron Police Department, said several agencies escorted the veterans to DIA.

Parks said the purpose of the Honor Flight is to take veterans to see their memorials in Washington, D.C. The Honor Flight began with a send-off ceremony at the Chadron American Legion, 123 Bordeaux St. in Chadron.

Box Butte County Sheriff Tammy Mowry lead the convoy as they traveled through Box Butte County, passing through Alliance around 11 a.m. Members of the community lined the highway from 10th Street passed Terry’s Corner. The Alliance Volunteer Fire Department had their ladder truck up with a large flag on display for the veterans.

They traveled to Scottsbluff where another flag line welcomed the veterans along 20th Street to the Elks Lodge.

From noon to 1 p.m., the veterans, PGR, Legion riders and law enforcement escorts enjoyed lunch, which included Quilts of Valor presentations to six veterans and a flag presentation.

The Honor Flight continued south toward Kimball and Fort Morgan, Colorado, at 1 p.m. The escort arrived in Kimball around 2 p.m. at the High Point Welcome Center, 204 S. Kimball Blvd., and departed at 2:30 p.m. They continued along highways 71 and 14 and arrived in Fort Morgan at the Super 8 parking lot at 4 p.m. They departed at 4:45 p.m. for the Quality Inn & Suites at DIA.

Members of the Colorado State Patrol escorted the veterans from Fort Morgan, Colorado, to DIA.

The veterans flew to Washington, D.C., Friday at 6:55 a.m., exploring the monuments Saturday and returning home Sunday.

“This is an all-Vietnam veterans’ group,” Steve Thomlison said. “We will take WWII and Korean and Vietnam vets. If we find any interested in going, we’re ecstatic to take them.”

