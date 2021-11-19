HPS Honors Veterans

“I want to challenge you, no matter how old you are or who you are, to ask a Veteran their story,” Sorensen said. “Learn it and listen to it. We spend a lot of time on our phones doing this and that but there’s a wealth of knowledge and information and just good things that we as American citizens can learn if you take the time to ask ‘What’s your story?’”

“If you see a guy with a Vietnam Vet hat on ask him, ‘Hey when you’ve got time can I buy you a cup of coffee and sit down with you and I can hear your story.’”

“Even in this room here you’ll learn stories from someone that was out on the Pacific Ocean and saw water as far as the eye could see, you’ll learn about the beaches of Coronado or Fort Jackson, the deserts of Iraq and mountains of Afghanistan, you name it,” said Sorensen. “I want to challenge everyone to take the time and ask those Veterans in your lives their stories. It’s our responsibility as Americans to learn those stories and know those stories and continue on with the legacy that the US Military holds and the freedoms that our military has fought for and continues to fight for.”

Hemingford Student Council members Destiny Hanson, President and Liz Mayer, Secretary delivered an explanation of a Veteran.